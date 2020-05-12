SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MindTickle, the leader in Sales Readiness technology, today released usage analysis and insights from the MindTickle Sales Readiness platform, indicating a strong demand for online enablement, skills development, microlearning and coaching to support remote readiness. With over 66% daily active user growth from March through April among various industries and 75% new readiness and enablement modules published, organizations are equipping customer-facing sales teams with the knowledge and skills required to be successful in the "new normal".
As the world went into lockdown, MindTickle tracked the following applications usage trends from February to March:
- 1218% increase in virtual role play / virtual practice across the platform
- 983% increase in virtual instructor led training (vILT)
- Nearly 2x increase in one-on-one remote coaching initiatives
MindTickle also tracked the following industry-specific usage in the same timeframe:
- 793% average increase in usage across Health and Life Sciences companies (Pharma, MedTech, BioTech, etc.)
- 497% average increase in usage across Technology companies
- 221% average increase for partner enablement across companies whose go-to-market relies on channel distribution
"Every organization regardless of their industry is taking advantage of MindTickle to drive customer-centricity in their customer-facing reps," said Deepak Diwakar, chief technology officer at MindTickle. "MindTickle is a trusted and relevant solution allowing companies to quickly pivot their strategy to enhance the readiness of their customer-facing teams -- all virtually and remotely. Across the board, we've seen dramatic increases in skills development activities, from video coaching and role-play to task evaluation and voice over PowerPoint. Many are providing more bite-sized content for just-in-time, just-in-context microlearning. They're leveraging more coaching activities to help reps adapt their own skills and approaches to engaging with prospects and customers. We're here to support our customers and look forward to continuing to serve them as we all navigate the new normal."
As shelter in place mandates continued from March through April, some longer-term trends began to appear:
- Financial Services and Insurance companies accelerated their usage of MindTickle's Sales Readiness platform. With a 265% spike in usage from March to April, these organizations did more Assessments (4220% increase) to understand the knowledge and skills of their sellers and baseline their competencies for additional training. Additionally, they're shifting their classroom-based training online with a 2624% increase in vILT.
- Tech companies are shifting to remote training, online field communications and virtual skills development as evidenced by a 243% increase in vILT usage since February, more Quick Updates for microlearning and field alignment, and nearly a 50% increase in Missions virtual role play and skills development.
- Companies in the Healthcare and Life Sciences space, consisting of Pharmaceutical, BioTech and MedTech organizations, rolled out more coaching (5532% increase) after greater than 200% increases in longer format Courses, Quick Updates for microlearning and field communications, and Assessments to understand rep competencies.
Companies are establishing new sales enablement and readiness strategies, and relying on proven platforms to develop and improve knowledge, hard and soft skills, and behaviors that foster positive customer experiences, drive revenue and build brand value. Previously, virtual training and coaching was viewed by many organizations as supplemental or optional. However, this is no longer possible with recent travel restrictions, work from home mandates and the updated restrictions that will be in place for the foreseeable future. Customers are leveraging MindTickle to prepare customer-facing employees for in-person or, as currently mandated, virtual person-to-person interactions through:
- Remote Onboarding and Re-boarding
- Field organization initiatives like Virtual Quarterly Business Reviews and Sales Kick-Offs
- Remote field communications for alignment and messaging consistency
- Remote skills development and coaching
- Measuring remote seller readiness with reporting and analytics insights
"It is more important than ever for organizations to consistently deliver the 'right' message to effectively engage customers and prospects, while executing on task, whether in a web conference, email or phone call," said Gopkiran Rao, chief strategy and marketing officer at MindTickle. "As companies adapt to the new normal, a platform for virtual enablement and training that incorporates a systematic approach to ongoing readiness is no longer optional -- it's mandatory. Some companies have needed to retrain their customer-facing teams that have traditionally engaged with customers in-person and face-to-face, to be more effective in using teleconferencing and engaging customers in digital real estate -- screens measured in square inches. Others are accelerating plans they had already had in place and reacting to a renewed sense of urgency in assessing and addressing the competencies and capabilities of their teams."
MindTickle has developed numerous resources to assist organizations in effectively keeping their remote employees trained, connected and updated to handle any customer interaction.
