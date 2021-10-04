CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, now offers monitor mounts with antimicrobial protection. These new additions to the product line add adjustability to displays, save desk space and discourage the growth of harmful germs.
The display mounts are an expansion of Tripp Lite's Safe-IT™ collection, a group of antimicrobial products designed to promote safer, cleaner and healthier environments for working and learning. Each Safe-IT display mount is supplied with antimicrobial tape, which resists the growth of bacteria, viruses, fungi, mold and mildew. Users apply the tape to the control handle, the most frequently touched surface of the mount.
All of the mounts have swivel, tilt and rotate adjustments to optimize viewing angles. The handle provides smooth movement for precise positioning. Three styles are available:
- Extended-reach wall mount (model DWMLARM1732AM) has an articulated arm with extra-long reach for maximum adjustability.
- Desk-clamp mounts (models DMPDD1735AM and DMPDT1732AM) attach to the edge of a flat surface or mount through an opening in the surface. USB ports provide quick connection of peripherals.
- Desktop mounts (models DDV1732AM and DDVD1727AM) sit on a desk or table and have a cable management slot to reduce cord clutter.
"There is now more concern than ever about the cleanliness of high-touch surfaces," said Karenann Brow, Tripp Lite's Director of Product Marketing for Surge, Power Strips and Display Mounts. "Tripp Lite's Safe-IT display mounts offer antimicrobial protection on the handle, the primary way to adjust the viewing angle. The mounts are especially useful for monitors that are shared or located in public workspaces."
Key Features of Tripp Lite's Display Mounts with Antimicrobial Tape
- Single-display (wall or desktop), dual-display (desk-clamp or desktop) and triple-display (desk-clamp) mounts accommodate screens up to 35 inches (varies by model)
- Handle moves smoothly for precise screen positioning
- Swivel, tilt and rotate adjustments optimize viewing angles
- Antimicrobial tape for the handle resists the growth of bacteria, viruses, fungi, mold and mildew
- VESA-compliant mounting brackets provide no-hassle display compatibility
About Tripp Lite
Since 1922, Tripp Lite has established a global reputation for quality by providing reliable products and exceptional service to customers worldwide. From desktop to critical infrastructure, Tripp Lite products and solutions power and connect the computers, networking equipment and electronic devices that form the foundation of our digital world. Headquartered in Chicago, Tripp Lite manufactures UPS systems, cables, connectivity solutions, PDUs, racks, cooling solutions, KVM switches, console servers, charging stations, display mounts, surge protectors, power strips, network switches, power inverters and specialty products for data center, healthcare, government, education and digital signage applications. Learn more at tripplite.com.
