MONROE, La., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The explosion of Internet of Things (IoT) devices has long served as a breeding ground for malware distribution. The inability for users to patch many IoT devices has only compounded this problem, as bad actors continue to evolve tactics to leverage botnets for DDoS attacks and other malicious behavior.
After some researchers mistakenly attributed a notable traffic increase in December 2019 to other malware families, CenturyLink's Black Lotus Labs reviewed the data – revealing a different story. This traffic was not simply increased activity by a known family, but a new family altogether.
The Mozi malware family is evolved from the source code of several known malware families – Gafgyt, Mirai and IoT Reaper – that have been brought together to form a peer-to-peer (P2P) botnet capable of DDoS attacks, data exfiltration and command or payload execution. Mozi attacks IoT devices – predominantly routers and DVRs that are either unpatched or have weak telnet passwords. With Mozi now identified, cybersecurity solutions can detect and mitigate these attacks more effectively.
To find more about the new Mozi malware family, please visit https://blog.centurylink.com/new-mozi-malware-family-quietly-amasses-iot-bots.
