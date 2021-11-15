KENDAL, United Kingdom, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The challenges which have arisen from the COVID-19 pandemic since the start of 2020 have led to businesses of all sizes needing to remain agile in the face of adversity. While many have been able to adapt to this shift in behaviour, it has been particularly challenging for UK charities, many of which were reliant on brick-and-mortar charity shops. However, BuyCharity is now providing a solution: an online charity shop that offers a dedicated marketplace for UK charities.
Hit hard by the pandemic, with charity shops forced to close for lengthy periods, many charities lost out on crucial revenue and struggled to stay afloat. As a result, many were forced to turn to platforms like eBay to sell their second-hand products. Unfortunately, with high commission rates and competition against hundreds of thousands of non-charity sellers, these platforms are far from ideal partners.
BuyCharity is a different sort of online marketplace. Designed for charities by charities, the site enables smaller organisations who lack the resources and staff to set up and manage their own dedicated online stores, to sell their goods without steep commission rates or non-charity competition.
The site provides charities with the ability to manage Gift Aid and VAT, accept donations, and more – all in one place. Sellers can even automatically upload BuyCharity products onto eBay. This allows charities to benefit from visibility in two online marketplaces at once with no extra effort.
With unique features like Item Hunter, BuyCharity aims to provide a more personal experience for customers. Free account-holders looking for something unusual can send requests direct to participating charities, saving them the time of trawling multiple shops or websites.
"BuyCharity resonates with members of the public who want to support charitable activities or have a more sustainable approach to what they buy," explains Phil Whiteley, Partnerships Manager at BuyCharity, "It's a trustworthy one-stop site where they can browse products from fully-accredited organisations that are all looking to generate much-needed funds to support the causes that they are passionate about."
BuyCharity also qualifies for the $10,000 monthly Google Ads grant to help promote all of the listings across the website. This serves to increase the visibility of every charity selling on the platform. Having now fully completed its testing phase, BuyCharity is open for all charities and CICs from across the UK to join for free.
To find out more, visit BuyCharity and register your charity for free, or contact the site directly by clicking here.
