MANHATTAN, Kan., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly changed the way consumers interact with retailers, causing an uptick in shoppers using methods like Buy Online, Pickup-In Store (BOPIS). A new survey of more than 1,000 consumers commissioned by Package Concierge® and conducted by Zogby Analytics, shows 64% of shoppers use BOPIS (a nearly 23% increase in six months) - with 20% reporting they use it frequently. For consumers, it's not just about a convenient purchase experience - shoppers now expect a convenient fulfillment experience too, as more than one-third of BOPIS shoppers have used an automated locker to retrieve their BOPIS orders and half reporting they would prefer a retailer that offers BOPIS pickup lockers over the one that doesn't have that option.
"Retailers that want to capitalize on BOPIS must deliver an end-to-end experience that provides shoppers with the ease-of-use, security and speed that they have come to expect," said Donna Logback, Head of Marketing at Package Concierge. "Our study shows that when shoppers are choosing between two equal retailers for similar items, 60 percent would choose the store offering BOPIS - and with the forecasted delays in the supply chain this holiday season, BOPIS is poised to be an even more dominant shopping method this season. Lockers are a critical part of the strategy for BOPIS order fulfillment, so retailers must embrace it as a necessary part of doing business."
The Package Concierge self-serve automated locker system provides a simple, secure, and streamlined fulfillment process for BOPIS and will-call orders. In addition, it connects seamlessly to a retailer's existing software to deliver real-time and historical data to enhance operations. When deploying a retail locker system, Package Concierge experts suggest:
- 1. Make it visible: Install the locker system in an easily accessible, highly visible location. Lockers can be installed inside or outside the store - and a customized wrap can enhance the value of the system for building brand awareness.
- 2. Make it known: Promote your BOPIS fulfillment options with messaging on your website homepage and at various points throughout the purchase process, including at checkout. Leverage follow-up email communication to publicize your BOPIS strategy and reinforce it with in-store signage.
- 3. Make it versatile: Leverage smart retail locker systems to do more than just BOPIS fulfillment - including returns, pickup of ship-to-store orders, and product repair drop-off and pickup.
The survey also found that four in 10 consumers plan to split a majority of their holiday shopping between online and in-person with an additional 28% doing it mostly online. And with the ongoing supply chain issues, two-thirds of shoppers say they plan to start their holiday shopping earlier.
"Potential last-minute shopping only accelerates the need for BOPIS this season, and we're committed to helping retailers make the most of this strategy this holiday season and beyond," added Logback.
About the Survey
Zogby Analytics was commissioned by Package Concierge to conduct an online survey of 1,014 adults in the US. in October 2021. Based on a confidence interval of 95%, the margin of error for 1,014 is +/- 3.1 percentage points. This means that all other things being equal, if the identical survey were repeated, its confidence intervals would contain the true value of parameters 95 times out of 100.
