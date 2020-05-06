New Pandemic Relief Program to Fuel Business Productivity During Shelter-in-Place

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help businesses survive and thrive during the COVID-19 disruption, San Francisco-based SalesHood today announced a Pandemic Relief Program that provides companies with its award-winning sales and business enablement platform free for 90 days.
"COVID-19 has changed the way we live and work almost overnight," said Elay Cohen, CEO and co-founder of SalesHood. "With business in America still on pause, companies of all sizes are struggling with how to remain productive, service their customers and onboard new hires." To help, Cohen is offering companies free access to the Coaching Huddle Library in SalesHood for 90 days.
SalesHood is a secure, SaaS platform that delivers self-paced, on-demand training, peer collaboration, knowledge sharing and coaching to help new hires and newly remote sales and customer service teams increase productivity. Available on desktop and mobile devices, SalesHood is built on a vast library of pre-packaged and customizable modules called "Huddles." The coaching Huddle Library helps managers deliver personalized, 1-1 coaching at scale to empower remote workers with simple, "meeting-in-a-box"-style support so sales teams can prioritize their workdays for maximum impact. It's the best way to increase sales productivity and create a motivated sales culture as employees shelter in place.
"In the new normal of business, vast segments of the workforce will work from home," said Cohen. "Enabling, coaching and supporting this remote army is key to getting America back to work and reviving the economy."
Founded in 2013, companies including Demandbase, DocuSign, Omada Health, RingCentral and others use SalesHood to cost-effectively fuel growth, boost productivity and train new and existing employees.
"Quarter after quarter, SalesHood's Coaching Huddles have helped to increase our win-rates and conversion rates. It's a great way to get our sales team practicing new messaging and learning from each other, especially now while everyone is working remotely," said Dave Appel, Head of the Software and SaaS Vertical for Sage Intacct.
Key pillars of SalesHood's Coaching Huddles Library include:
Revenue Operations: Streamline revenue operations with Huddles for Account Planning, Deal Reviews and Quarterly Business Reviews.
Sales Coaching: Twenty-four Huddles to boost win rates on topics including Qualification, Prospecting, Mastering LinkedIn, Power Selling, Negotiations and more.
Team Development: Great for on-boarding new hires remotely, these Huddles help drive consistent one-on-ones, productive team meetings and goal setting and enable easy mentoring.

About SalesHood
SalesHood is the leading all-in-one Sales Enablement Platform used by hyper-growth companies to boost sales performance. SalesHood's Sales Enablement Platform is a B2B sales tool designed for remote teams and proven to reduce time to ramp, lift quota attainment and accelerate sales velocity. Engagement is high and proven to quickly impact revenue outcomes. For more information about SalesHood and to watch a demo, visit https://www.saleshood.com.
