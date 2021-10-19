EDINA, Minn., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global pandemic has shined a light on employee satisfaction (and dissatisfaction) in the workplace, and the growing need for employers to accurately forecast to ensure a more balanced environment for employees. With that, a new study of more than 400 employees who work in the digital services sector commissioned by Parallax, provider of business insights that empower digital services companies to forecast with confidence, revealed that 76 percent of employees say their workload has been impacted by COVID-19. Within the same study, four in 10 report they are overwhelmed with their workload most or all of the time.
The study, conducted by Zogby Analytics, also found that the biggest challenge for nearly half of employees of digital services companies is feeling reactive versus proactive with their workload - while 30 percent find the ebbs and flows of their workload to be hardest. One in 10 respondents say a lack of visibility from supervisors into that workload is the biggest challenge.
"Eighty percent of all digital services companies in North America struggle to grow in a profitable way, and we believe accurate resource planning is a fundamental piece of improving those statistics," said Tom O'Neill, founder and CEO of Parallax. "Parallax was designed by former digital service leaders who understand the pain points and possibilities for businesses and teams in this industry. By delivering deeper insights into employee workloads, Parallax is helping leaders optimize operational inefficiencies and improve team utilization, while also improving the health of the business and the happiness of employees."
The study showed that nearly 20 percent of employees have little to no confidence in their supervisor's understanding of their workload. Parallax was built with this type of data visibility in-mind. It integrates with the business tools companies are already using in order to better connect data across systems, while driving operational best practices, and improving overall visibility across:
- Sales pricing & planning: With Parallax, sales teams can price sales opportunities earlier and more consistently using common patterns from your most repeatable services, along with insights from previous projects.
- Project accounting: Parallax project accounting makes managing project performance easier by tracking team hours and costs with precision — delivering real-time insights to ensure that time is always balanced, budgets are protected and margin goals are met.
- Predictive resource management: Combining the planned backlog and the forecasted sales pipeline, Parallax makes it easy to manage planned utilization across the organization and at the employee level.
- Forecasting & business intelligence: Parallax creates a shared perspective across your business by connecting the tools your team already uses and loves to generate performance reports and future-looking forecasts that are accurate, reliable and easily accessible in real-time.
"With the help of Parallax, we're able to more accurately understand employee capacity and predict upcoming resource needs," said Dani Adelman, Director of Operations at TEN7. "With a clearer picture of our planned utilization, we can evaluate workloads and make real-time adjustments which ultimately helps us better serve our clients and improve employee happiness."
For the complete Parallax Digital Services Workload survey results, please click here.
About the Survey
Zogby Analytics was commissioned by Parallax to conduct an online survey of 405 employees who work in the digital services sector, including: Software/IT, Digital Marketing/Communications, Website Design/Web Services, Social Media/Social Media Management, and other sectors. Based on a confidence interval of 95%, the margin of error for 405 is +/- 4.9 percentage points. This means that all other things being equal, if the identical survey were repeated, its confidence intervals would contain the true value of parameters 95 times out of 100.
About Parallax
Parallax delivers business insights that empower digital services companies to forecast with confidence for improved profitability and employee engagement. Built by leaders in digital services, Parallax is the only professional service automation platform designed to support the unique needs of agencies and software firms - combining real-time data with operational best practices to optimize resource planning and ROI. Backed by an intuitive user interface that easily integrates with existing business tools, Parallax helps companies better understand the health of their business to minimize workload inefficiencies and employee burnout while maximizing team utilization, revenue and growth. For more information, visit https://www.getparallax.com/.
Media Contact
Aimee Eichelberger, Superior PR, (312) 952-1528, aimee@superior-pr.com
SOURCE Parallax