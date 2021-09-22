SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Community engagement is an important part of K-12 education. To make it quick and easy for districts and schools to reach all interested community members, ParentSquare Inc., provider of the premier unified school-home engagement platform for K-12, today announces a new Community Groups feature.
Community Groups allows interested community members to sign up for various communications offered by districts and schools. Community Groups web pages can be enabled at the district or school level, or both. With this feature, family and community members who are not parents, guardians, students, or staff can sign up for communications in as many categories offered by the school or district as they desire. In addition to making it easier to communicate with a wider audience, this new feature reduces the need for schools or districts to subscribe to a separate mass email distribution service, saving staff time and money by having all contacts and communications in one place with ParentSquare.
With Community Groups, districts and schools can extend their reach to generate greater awareness and involvement. Community members can now keep up with activities and announcements based on their interests, such as fundraisers, afterschool programs, sporting or alumni events. When combined with ParentSquare's existing social media and website sharing capabilities, community contact is multiplied.
"Our new Community Groups feature provides another layer of communications outreach to strengthen the relationship between schools, families, and the community at large," said Anupama Vaid, ParentSquare Founder & President. "Involving interested community members in school-related activities not only fosters awareness and goodwill, but it can also bolster resources through donations, volunteering, and partnerships."
Community Groups is free for email and in-app communications to customers who already have the complete ParentSquare feature package. ParentSquare will also offer options for SMS text messages and automated voice calls.
About ParentSquare™
ParentSquare is relied upon by millions of educators and families in 44 states for unified, effective school communications. ParentSquare provides parent engagement tools that work from the district office to the individual classroom, supported by powerful metrics and reporting. ParentSquare's technology platform features extensive integrations with student information and other critical administrative systems, translation to more than 100 languages, and app, email, text, voice, and web portal access for equitable communication. ParentSquare (http://www.parentsquare.com), founded in 2011, is based in Santa Barbara, Calif.
