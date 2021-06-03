RONKONKOMA, N.Y. and SHANGHAI, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ingenious targeting laboratory, a leading provider of custom animal models for in vivo studies, and Shanghai Model Organisms Center, "SMOC," a major supplier of laboratory rodents and services, announced a partnership that grants rights for ingenious targeting laboratory to distribute SMOC's validated off-the-shelf mouse models in North America and Europe. This follows upon an agreement which grants SMOC the right to market ingenious' custom large humanization mouse model services in China. The companies' strict adherence to common practices for rodent health and genetic monitoring will ensure minimal variation between the animals produced in China and North America, for researchers worldwide.
For over twenty years, SMOC has produced genetically modified mouse models for researchers around the globe. The company has generated over 8000 mouse strains, including over 3000 study-ready models. Most notably, their humanized PD-1/PD-L1, TIGIT, and SIRPA/CD47 strains are highly demanded by industrial clients for antibody drug efficacy studies. These strains will be sold by ingenious targeting laboratory, as well as many other immune checkpoint humanized mouse strains.
In addition, SMOC is known as a "one-stop shop," as their service offerings include custom mouse models, catalog mouse models, breeding services, and phenotypic analysis. Through this collaboration, customers in China can purchase advanced custom models created using ingenious' exclusive TruHumanization™ gene replacement technology. Furthermore, ingenious targeting laboratory will expand its current services beyond custom mouse, rat, and rabbit generation, breeding, and genotyping. Clients can now enjoy the convenience of purchasing SMOC's research-ready catalog models through ingenious as a trusted vendor.
"The demand for our off-the-shelf mouse models has increased steadily in China over the last few years. This partnership with ingenious will only expand the use of these lines that we have generated in China for North American and European researchers at both the academic and pharma/biotech sectors. We see the demand for many of these lines worldwide and ingenious targeting laboratory is highly regarded for their custom generation, breeding and delivery of high quality models," said Mingjun Wang, President of SMOC.
"We are excited that ingenious will be able to distribute the validated targeting lines that SMOC has produced. By introducing SMOC's unique systems of production and quality control, we are confident that we will offer high quality animals," said Paul Sheiffele, President of ingenious targeting laboratory. "Extensive access of these off-the-shelf models will speed the use of mouse models for scientists in their studies."
To learn more about SMOC's catalog humanized mouse models distributed by ingenious, visit genetargeting.com for more information and to place an order.
About Shanghai Model Organisms Center, Inc. (SMOC)
Founded in 2000, Shanghai Model Organisms Center, Inc. (SMOC) is a leading company in China, providing high-quality animal models and related services to global researchers.
SMOC strives to be the best-in-class resource center for biomedical researchers and industry partners, with its highly efficient and reliable technology platform. SMOC has been dedicated to developing a comprehensive product portfolio, comprised of both highly customized solutions including GEM models and off-the-shelf products. SMOC owns a rapidly expanding repository of Research-Ready models, many of which are designed for cutting-edge biomedical research such as immuno-oncology studies and therapeutic antibody development.
The supply of animal models to customers is assured by state-of-art animal facilities. Currently SMOC operates multiple AAALAC accredited breeding facilities in Shanghai. Also, in the past decade, SMOC has established a global service network powered by a superior technical platform, a talented scientific team and a group of dedicated technical support. We proudly work together with researchers from world-renowned academic institutes across the US, EU and APAC, as well as top pharmaceutical companies both domestically and internationally.
About ingenious targeting laboratory, Inc.
Since 1998, ingenious targeting laboratory is a leading global provider in generating custom genetically modified mouse, rat, and rabbit models. We stand as one of the very first mouse gene targeting companies. Each of our custom models is tailored to the exact needs of our clients for study in the fields of immunology, neuroscience, cancer, and more. We use classic and cutting-edge technologies, such as CRISPR and ES cells, for advanced animal model production. In addition, our models have been published in hundreds of journals, including Cell, Nature, and Science. This makes us one of the most validated and trusted production companies in the industry. When our clients choose to work with us, they can expect full confidentiality and to retain full intellectual property rights to their custom animal model projects.
