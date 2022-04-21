Power Analytics Software, Inc. and Nrgstream, innovative leaders in power market data and analysis, today announce a new partnership to offer energy and congestion traders in North American power markets the ability to do topology-based historical congestion analysis better and faster than ever before.
SCHENECTADY, N.Y., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Power Analytics Software, Inc. and Nrgstream, innovative leaders in power market data and analysis, today announce a new partnership to offer energy and congestion traders in North American power markets the ability to do topology-based historical congestion analysis better and faster than ever before.
"Energy traders are getting hammered by congestion they didn't see coming, and even after the fact, they still can't figure out what was driving congestion," said Steve Burchett, CEO of Power Analytics Software, Inc. "Our customers already know they can use PAT Trader to identify congestion drivers in seconds, not days. During beta testing with Nrgstream data, asset managers and traders reported finding new insights and opportunities for innovation they never had access to before. We expect these trends to continue as we license the software to more market participants."
"Our partnership with Power Analytics Software, Inc. gives our customers, who already love our data, the ability to effortlessly connect with the sophisticated congestion tools in PAT Trader and unlock surprising new insights they couldn't find anywhere else," stated Kevin Sebastian, EVP of Nrgstream. "The relationship between topology-based Shift Factors and LODFs is a powerful new tool and will help our customers study constraints and outages like never before, gaining a better understanding of their markets."
Thanks to this new partnership, pulling data into PAT Trader is nearly 300% faster with Nrgstream compared to connecting with the ISOs directly. Aside from new tools and features available only to Nrgstream customers, the new integration expands PAT Trader's footprint to ERCOT and makes it faster and more capable than ever before in PJM, SPP, and the MISO.
Since 1987, Power Analytics Software has been the industry leader in economic dispatch optimization and nodal transmission network analysis. Their engineers and mathematicians know how to make traders, planners, asset managers, utilities, and ISO/RTOs deliver faster, more accurate analysis. Building on a deep history in transmission planning and renewable siting, when applied to actual market data their programs provide surprising market insights, giving their customers a competitive edge.
