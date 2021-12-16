CUPERTINO, Calif., Decc. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Protein Metrics Inc., a leading provider of biopharmaceutical and proteomics analysis software, announced today a new partnership to advance glycoproteomics and biotherapeutics tools and research Macquarie University's Analytical Glycoimmunology Group and Protein Metrics Inc. today have launched a strategic partnership scheme to further advance glycoproteomics and biotherapeutics characterisation software tools.
As part of the partnership, both groups will combine their respective strengths to accelerate the development of analytical tools with the ambition to boost any resulting research insights and outputs. The organisations have fostered a thriving working relationship in previous years, with scientists from both groups in a firm position to utilise their vast and varying experiences to explore common challenges currently facing the field of glyco-analytics.
The Analytical Glycoimmunology Group at Macquarie University conducts fundamental biomedical-focused research exploring the importance of sugary-proteins (glycoproteins) in human health and disease. With a strong focus on unpicking the glycobiology of the innate immune system, the group seeks to advance molecular and cellular understanding of the role of glycoproteins in immune-related disorders including in cancer and inflammation and upon pathogen infections including sepsis, tuberculosis and cystic fibrosis.
As a leading provider of biopharmaceutical and proteomics analysis software, Protein Metrics will bring their deep expertise in mass spectrometry and computational challenges to the scheme. Working closely together with the Analytical Glycoimmunology Group, the US-based organisation will continue investing in research projects that look to investigate and resolve complex analytical problems.
"It is an immensely exciting time for scientists in glycoproteomics; key advances in the sample preparation area, separation and MS instrumentation have opened new opportunities for producing considerable volumes of high-content glycopeptide spectral data," said Dr Morten Thaysen-Andersen from the Department of Molecular Sciences at Macquarie University.
"However, making sense of all this spectral data represents a clear bottleneck that is preventing further progress in glycobiology. We are enthusiastically entering the partnership with Protein Metrics as their computational expertise and experience promise to lead to better software solutions that can unlock biological information and provide a new type of insight in fundamental and applied glycobiology," said Dr Thaysen-Andersen.
"When breaking new ground, or in having to re-examine past assumptions, it is always difficult to find partners that have the experience and determination to challenge the status quo', says Marshall Bern, VP of Research and co-founder of Protein Metrics. "With the work that we will do with Macquarie University, we will continue on a path that many have considered intractable".
Protein Metrics supports hundreds of organizations worldwide with its Byos® desktop software for protein characterization. The Company recently launched its Byosphere® Enterprise Platform to support collaboration across teams, projects, and geographies. Byosphere® strengthens an organization's biotherapeutic knowledge, and is available as an on-premise or a private-cloud deployment. The Company also has an extensive and growing portfolio of patents and intellectual property covering current products and extends into potential new application areas. (https://www.proteinmetrics.com/about-us#patents )
Protein analysis should never be limited by software. With a clear focus on protein characterization, Protein Metrics' vendor-neutral software allows scientists to use data generated on analytical instruments like mass spectrometers to quickly identify and report protein sequences as well as any variations from the expected form. We innovate so that biopharmaceutical companies and university research labs can achieve confident results from their analysis and reporting. With our customers, we are boldly advancing protein characterization. Protein Metrics is headquartered in Cupertino, CA at the crossroads of computing and biotechnology in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit http://www.proteinmetrics.com.
