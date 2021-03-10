ANCHORAGE, Alaska and INDIANAPOLIS, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Standard For Success, a national provider of teacher evaluation and program evaluation software that includes AASA Early Learning Program Assessment© and AASA STEM Program Assessment and certifications, has partnered with SERRC, Alaska's Educational Resource Center, to exclusively offer SERRC's cultural standards framework to PK-12 schools and districts nationally.
The demand is high nationally for tools that provide training and measurement tools around cultural standards in the classroom. SERRC has a data-driven solution that has been in place for more than a decade, and SFS will be the exclusive digital rights provider.
"Since we started this work in Alaska schools, we have seen impacts as concrete as improved graduation rates in Bering Strait School District, but more than that we've heard from teachers and students that these practices build a culture of respect and improve engagement," said Gerry Briscoe, Director of Professional Learning at SERRC - Alaska's Educational Resource Center. "We're excited to lead the way in providing the tools to measure the application of culturally responsive practices in the classroom."
Culturally responsive classrooms can help graduation rates, as has been demonstrated in Alaska. Illinois likewise is committed to adopting a culturally responsive framework, as its board of education announced just this month.
"We all want teachers to have the proper tools to ensure culturally diverse and representative instruction," said Todd Whitlock, CEO and co-founder of Standard For Success. "Until now, there was no way to effectively observe and give feedback on culturally responsible instruction and classrooms that lead to better engagement and student success. SFS is thrilled to share the proven solution that SERRC has developed and tested to help schools develop better teaches, betters students, and a better world."
The framework can be viewed here.
About Standard for Success
Recently featured in the Inc 5000 list as the 55th fastest growing company in the Education sector, Standard for Success is the award-winning provider of education evaluation and feedback software tools and services. Founded in 2011 by former classroom teachers, SFS is now used by educators in 38 states, the District of Columbia as well as schools in Canada, Australia, and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Convenient, easy to use and customizable, Standard for Success is quickly becoming the performance and program evaluation tool of choice for educators in schools across the globe while bringing value-added resources to schools to help develop better teachers, better students, and a better world.
