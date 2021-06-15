NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The cost of poor quality software for US organizations has risen to $2.08 trillion in 2020 [1]. As part of tackling this problem, Sider Inc., a developer and provider of software quality improvement tools, announced the beta release of Sider Scan, an engine that detects bugs and inconsistencies as a result of code duplication. It is available for Windows and Mac as a local application. A Linux version is scheduled for release in the near future.
What does Sider Scan do?
Sider Scan uses its advanced duplicate code detection engine to find errors and inconsistencies in your code. Specifically, it finds existing duplicates or variants of them, and scans for inconsistencies in coding patterns. It also scans for possible human error that occurred during modification. It then offers suggestions on how to repair them. The beta version of Sider Scan is available for a 30 day trial period with full functionality, and can be downloaded at https://siderlabs.com/scan/beta-download/.
Why does duplicate code detection matter?
Problems resulting from code duplication are such that they grow exponentially over time. When a code is being modified, any existing duplicates or variants of them must also be modified accordingly. However, as projects grow and teams change, awareness of duplicates and consistent modifications of them become increasingly difficult to track, and can result in bugs and errors that are almost impossible to find.
Sider Scan's track record
Prior to this beta release, Sider Scan has analyzed multiple open source projects and has found many errors. Corrections to these errors have been submitted as pull/merge requests, some of which have been accepted and merged. Below are a few of the errors detected by Sider Scan:
Vaadin Flow, a Java-based web application framework, had inconsistencies in a function parameter. Sider Scan's correction was accepted and merged.
OmegaT, a computer translation support tool written in Java, had a bug where the variables given as arguments were not appropriate. Sider Scan's correction was accepted and merged.
V8, an open-source JavaScript engine written in C++ by Google, had an inconsistent variable type. The inconsistency was reported, and the correction is currently under review.
Joint research partner
Sider Scan was developed in collaboration with Prof. Shigeru Chiba's Computing Software Group at Graduate School of Information Science and Technology, The University of Tokyo.
About Sider
Sider Inc. is a product development company in the field of software engineering, which provides Sider, an automated code review service, and Sider Team Insights, a project management assistant tool. Sider is committed to improving the development experience for all engineers by realizing a world where AI and people collaborate in development. For more information, please visit https://siderlabs.com/. Also, register for Sider's upcoming webinar "What 1,000,000 developer hours taught us about bugs in your code" at http://bit.ly/sider-webinar-june-2021.
[1] Analyst report released by Consortium for Information & Software Quality(CISQ), 2020
Media Contact
Sider Press Relations, Sider Inc., +1 9497358137, press@siderlabs.com
SOURCE Sider Inc.