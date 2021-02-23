MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Envision Peripherals, Inc. (EPI), an affiliate of TPV Technology Limited (TPV), today debuts the Philips Brilliance 279P1 LCD monitor with USB-C connectivity. The Brilliance 279P1 offers users UltraClear 4K UHD on an IPS panel, with convenient USB-C connection. Users connecting their laptop to the monitor via it's USB-C port can charge their laptop while working without the need for a separate HDMI connection, reducing clutter. Features like SmartErgo base, Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy and less stressful on eyes. The Philips 279P1 is available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08KFLY9DQ for $349.99 USD, starting February 23, 2021 at 12:01 AM PST.
Single Cable USB-C Connection
This Philips display features a built-in USB type-C docking station with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, users can power charge their compatible laptop directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C connector allows for easy, one-cable docking. Simplify your setup by connecting all peripherals like your keyboard, mouse and an RJ-45 Ethernet cable to the monitor's docking station. Users can watch high-resolution video and transfer data at super-speed, while powering up their notebooks at the same time.
Designed for the Way You Work
This Philips display utilizes high-performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether the user demands extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, 3D graphics applications or monster spreadsheets, the Philips 279P1 will make the content and graphics come alive in up to 1.07 billion colors.
This monitor meets TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort standard to prevent eye strain caused by prolonged computer use. With TUV Eye Comfort certification, the Philips 279P1 ensures flicker-free, low-blue ray usage, protecting the eyes while reducing reflections, making it ideal for people who work long hours at their computer. With the ergonomic stand to have a wide viewing angle and less reduction of image quality from different angles, the Philips 279P1 is designed to keep users' eyes healthy and boost work productivity. Finally, the SmartErgoBase's people-friendly height, swivel, tilt and rotation angle adjustments position the monitor for maximum comfort.
Sustainable Eco-design
PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if the user is present and then automatically reduces monitor brightness when the user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life. LightSensor uses a smart sensor to adjust the picture brightness depending on the light conditions in the room for the perfect picture with minimal power usage. Equipped with PowerSensor and LightSensor, the Philips 279P1 saves up to 80% energy cost while deliver the ideal brightness. In larger corporate installations, power savings can be quite significant.
Availability
The Philips 279P1 will be available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08KFLY9DQ for $349.99 USD and will be available at BestBuy.com for $379.99 USD, shortly after.
About EPI
Envision Peripherals, Inc. ("EPI") is a California corporation, headquartered in Milpitas, California. It is an affiliate of TPV Technology Limited ("TPV"), which is one of the world's leading monitor and LCD TV manufacturers. EPI exclusively markets and sells Philips-branded monitors, computer peripherals, and digital signage in North America under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. By combining the Philips brand promise with TPV's manufacturing expertise in displays, EPI uses a fast and focused approach to bringing innovative products to market.
EPI's main office is in Milpitas, California. For more information on the complete range of Philips and AOC products, visit usa.philips.com/monitors, usa.philips.com/headphones, us.aoc.com, or call (510) 770-9988.
