MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MMD, the leading display specialist and brand license partner for Philips monitors is releasing two new Momentum monitors. The gaming scene changed dramatically last year with the implementation of HDMI 2.1, a new enhancement in connectivity supporting a range of higher video resolutions and refresh rates including 4K@120Hz, a new level for console gamers. A few months ago, console enthusiasts welcomed the first model in the all-new range of Philips Momentum Designed for Xbox monitors, the 559M1RYV (55" / 139.7 cm diag).
Philips Momentum Designed for Xbox console gaming monitors are built to provide the ultimate experience for next-gen console gamers by including the new HDMI 2.1, which enables next-gen console gaming with 4K resolution and faster 120Hz refresh rates for ultra-clear and ultra-smooth gaming performance. Now, the Philips Monitors portfolio has expanded to include the new Philips Momentum 329M1RV (31.5"/80 cm diag.) and Philips Momentum M3000 27" 279M1RV (27" / 68.5 cm diag).
Unleash your full potential
This state-of-the-art portfolio meets the new standards of the latest Xbox consoles and the desires of next-gen players, enabling the best gameplay available with a synergically-created monitor. It's now possible to play with ultra-clear 4K resolution at a smooth 120Hz refresh rate by simply connecting Xbox Series X via HDMI 2.1 connection. The faster refresh rate ensures a head start on enemies: movements are smoother and clearer, enabling easier targeting. This contributes, along with low latency and fast pixel response, to providing a much smoother and more realistic gaming experience: a great advantage when playing twitch-sensitive video games.
Philips Momentum monitors deliver Designed for Xbox-validated performance with ultra-clear 4K resolution at a minimum 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, Variable Refresh Rate for smooth gaming and always Low Latency gaming. The Philips Momentum 329M1RV features DisplayHDR 400, which delivers a significant improvement over normal SDR displays, producing astonishing brightness, contrast, and colors. The Philips Momentum 279M1RV features VESA-Certified DisplayHDR 600 with peak luminance and an increased color gamut for a realistic rendering of effects in gaming and movies. This fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance is also ensured by AMD FreeSync™ Premium for the Philips Momentum 329M1RV.
The best quality for the most demanding gamers
Gaming should have no limits, hence why these two monitors are not only the best solution for next-gen consoles, but also for PC gaming: the ideal size of the Philips Momentum 279M1RV gives both console and PC gamers the edges it deserves, making the gameplays more driven and entertaining with high-demanding features. The Philips Momentum 279M1RV features an IPS Nano panel, which provides true-to-life color accuracy across a wide viewing angle without color shift, achieving up to 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut standard. This makes it a great choice for critical imaging, productivity needs and an exceptional gaming experience. This model also features USB-C (the slim plug-in cable that transfers data while charging). And there's more: it's certified NVIDIA® G-SYNC®, meaning it syncs the monitor's refresh rate with the graphic card's output for a smoother gaming experience, ensuring beautiful visuals and a serious competitive edge.
Astonishing inside and out
These Momentum monitors are characterized by a seamless design made of high-quality materials, earning them a 2020 Red Dot award. Both the 329M1RV and the 279M1RV gaming monitors make an impression with their striking base, which provides a solid presence and offers a striking stylistic choice for any gaming set-up. Moreover, the two models are equipped with Ambiglow, the Philips technology that adds a new dimension to the viewing experience by creating a halo of matching light from the monitor.
The immersion goes a step further with DTS Sound, which enables a virtual surround sound experience, complete with rich bass, dialog enhancement and maximized volume levels free of any clipping or distortion.
Philips 329M1RV and 279M1RV will be available in Q1 2022 at the MSRP of $899.99 and $749.99 respectively.
For more information, or to reserve review units, please contact jamy.reyes@epius.com.
XXX
About MMD
MMD-Monitors & Displays Holding B.V. ('MMD'), registered in the Netherlands, with their head offices in Amsterdam, is a wholly owned company of TPV Technology Limited ('TPV'), which is one of the world's leading monitor and LCD TV manufacturers.
MMD-Monitors & Displays Holding B.V. ('MMD') exclusively markets and sells Philips-branded LCD displays worldwide under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. By combining the Philips brand promise with TPV's manufacturing expertise in displays, MMD uses a fast and focused approach to bringing innovative products to market.
About EPI
Envision Peripherals, Inc. ("EPI") is a California corporation, headquartered in Milpitas, California. It is an affiliate of TPV Technology Limited ("TPV"), which is one of the world's leading monitor and LCD TV manufacturers. EPI exclusively markets and sells Philips-branded monitors, computer peripherals, and digital signage in North America under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. By combining the Philips brand promise with TPV's manufacturing expertise in displays, EPI uses a fast and focused approach to bringing innovative products to market.
Media Contact
Jamy Reyes, Envision Peripherals Inc., 510.977.2450, jamymichelle@ymail.com
SOURCE Envision Peripherals Inc.