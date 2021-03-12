NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stencora, a Christian non-profit organization announces a new platform dedicated to charitable giving and protecting communities from negative influences - through Giver and Protector programs.
Stencora is a US-based charitable platform that enables its users to donate 10% of their utility bills to a charity of their choice, allows them to create charitable causes of their own, and enables them to protect their children from the harmful influences of online content.
Stencora aims to focus the strength of Christian communities towards their main goals - Safety, Care, and Faith. They boast two main programs Giver and Protector.
Giver - Serves as a fundraising platform, a bridge between diverse companies and their users, leading to supporting worthy causes. With wireless mobile services on the constant rise, Stencora has decided to partner up with one provider and offer everyone who decides to join the program the opportunity to passively donate.
Protector - Provides a shield against negative and harmful influences of online content on our loved ones. Stencora has recognized the dangers online content can bring, and has created an app that protects against them, that it is offering for free to anyone who makes the switch.
"Our mission is a two-pronged one. We believe that in order for communities to prosper and grow they need to accomplish 2 things. First, to love and help each other, working as one unit. Second, and just as important, protect the community from harmful influences," Stencora CEO, Daniel Banu has stated.
Stencora accomplishes both of these by making caring automated and easy while protecting the individuals and community from inappropriate content.
"From collecting money for a new church roof, to gathering funds for disaster relief, we have noticed that our communities want to lend a helping hand to those in need, but they don't always have the funds, the time, or the knowledge to do it. That's what we're looking to facilitate through Stencora," Mr Banu added.
We welcome all new community members and charitable organizations looking to fundraise!
For more information, visit Stencora.com or contact us via email -office@stencora.com
