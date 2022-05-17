CHICAGO … Power management company Eaton announced today its Tripp Lite by Eaton business now offers space-saving primary cooling solutions for small and medium-size data centers, IT rooms and edge computing locations.
CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --SmartRack® In-Row Precision Cooling Systems use direct expansion (DX) technology to provide high-density cooling for equipment in data centers and edge applications. The systems consist of an indoor cooling unit connected to an outdoor condenser with a maximum capacity of up to 85,644 BTU/hr. (25.1 kW). The cooling systems operate independently of the building's HVAC system and do not require a raised floor or complex ductwork.
The cooling systems feature a 42U slim cabinet that is just 300 mm wide to save floor space in data centers and small IT spaces. The design creates a uniform-temperature curtain of cold air from top to bottom and supplies the cold air directly to the front of the rack equipment. This precision cooling eliminates hot spots and reduces energy consumption. There is a 12 kW capacity system (model SRCOOLDXRW12) and a 25 kW capacity system (model SRCOOLDXRW25). A user-friendly seven-inch LCD touchscreen simplifies operation and provides real-time system status and performance information. The included network management card facilitates remote monitoring and control.
"Traditional computer room air conditioning units are too large for small data centers and edge locations," said Jose L. Medina, senior product manager. "Our new precision cooling systems combine robust cooling, a space-saving footprint, an easy-to-use interface for local management and a network card for remote management. These two new cooling models provide predictable and reliable primary cooling in high-density IT installations."
Key Features of SmartRack In-Row Precision Cooling Systems
- Primary cooling up to 12.8 kW/43,675 BTU or 25.1 kW/85,644 BTU
- Slim 300 mm wide 42U cabinet occupies minimal floor space
- User-friendly seven-inch LCD touchscreen simplifies management and diagnostics
- Network management card (included) enables remote monitoring and control
- Maintenance mode setting increases cooling output for technician comfort
