WATERLOO, Ontario, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aterlo Networks is pleased to announce the expansion of its Preseem Edge Network QoE solution to include radio frequency (RF) analysis features for fixed wireless networks.
Preseem's new capabilities enable Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to move to proactive management of their fixed wireless networks with much less RF expertise and without the time-consuming process of combining information from several tools.
The new features tell ISPs when, where and why any RF layer issues are occurring and include:
- Universal metrics that identify the source of QoE problems and any RF changes
- Simple 0-10 scores that summarize RF conditions and show ISPs which subscribers are affecting AP capacity, so they can prioritize which areas of their network to address
- Straightforward text and color-based labels showing complex issues in need of attention
- Easy-to-understand, real-time scoring and visuals that show when an AP has capacity or when it should be upgraded or split
Since 2017, ISPs have been using Preseem to shape web traffic and monitor the overall health of their networks. Using Preseem ensures that ISP subscribers enjoy low latency and a superior quality of experience (QoE), even under heavy usage. Preseem also enables providers to enforce subscriber speed plans seamlessly and save time and money on support and other operating costs.
Preseem's new features add even more value for ISPs by providing simple scoring and dashboards that enable operators to proactively monitor QoE for each individual subscriber and manage every AP in their network.
Preseem's unique model measures QoE directly from subscriber traffic, extracts key information from network equipment, and combines performance data from service providers across the globe. This enables insights into real-world AP and subscriber radio performance models that were previously impossible.
Just as importantly, ISPs can now easily diagnose issues before they cause problems for their customers. Preseem's new tools also increase the effectiveness of staff RF experts and empower non-technical employees to identify and solve complex problems.
"Our goal is to enable local and regional ISPs to thrive," said Dan Siemon, Chief Product Officer of Aterlo. "We believe the best way to accomplish that goal is to help them move to proactive management of their networks and subscriber experience. These new fixed wireless features are a huge leap in that direction."
With the new features in place, ISPs can transform their business by moving to proactive management of their fixed wireless networks at scale with much less RF expertise. This also removes the time-consuming process of combining information from several tools, otherwise known as "staring and comparing." Preseem customers who've previewed the new features are already impressed.
"Once again, Preseem has given us exactly what we needed with their new subscriber capacity features," said Matt Larsen, CEO of Vistabeam, an ISP serving Nebraska, Colorado, and Wyoming. "Before Preseem, determining the capacity on our network was a guessing game and led to constant battles between network operations and the sales department. Now, Preseem provides the empirical data needed to accurately determine how much capacity we have on our network and track the quality of service we offer. I wish all vendors were this responsive to our needs!"
About Preseem
Preseem is a one-of-a-kind networking solution from Aterlo Networks that helps fixed wireless providers deliver great service by measuring, analyzing and improving subscriber QoE. With industry-leading traffic shaping and cloud-based analytics, Preseem allows ISPs to proactively maintain and optimize their networks, while understanding the real QoE experienced by subscribers. For more information, visit preseem.com.
