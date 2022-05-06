In today's world of the gig economy referrals and recommendations are at the core of how producers discover rockstar crew members for their video production shoots. Consider Shoots.video to be the "YELP" of the video production industry, where Producers may look up, discover, and vet a huge and widely distributed database of geo-located production crew before contracting them for their work. Producers who hire various video professionals can credibly offer a positive referral highlighting their abilities, work ethic and attitude.
LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- How do producer's normally find crew for their out of city/state productions? Generally, it's probably by referrals from people they trust or via Facebook friends. This is seems to be the norm for the video/film industry. This method works well, but many producers reported that remembering who they were for the next project was difficult. To solve this issue, the team at BLARE Media created an internal database of the various crew vendors that they previously booked. In 2018, they thought to ourselves; "Why are we hoarding this vendor list of vetted freelancers and wouldn't it be more beneficial if everyone shared their referrals on an easily searchable database?" They unanimously agreed that the answer was YES and moved forward with creating Shoots.video in hopes that others thought the same.
As it turns out, a lot of people did think the same. Shoots.video is now the world's largest peer to peer referral network of video professionals. With Shoots.video, you can connect with top-tier video professionals in your area quickly and easily. We have a large pool of qualified professionals, so you're sure to find the perfect crew for your project!
Consider Shoots.video to be the "YELP" of the video production industry, where Producers may look up, discover, and vet a huge and widely distributed database of geo-located Talent and Production Crews before contracting them for their work. As an added benefit, Shoots.video does not charge any fees or get in the way of producers communicating directly with freelance talent.
On the other side of the equation, Cinematographers, Storyboard Artists, Sound Engineers, Directors, Actors, Makeup Artists, Location Scouts, and Hair Stylists may all be found on Shoots.video's easy-to-navigate platform. Video producers can utilize this site to identify and vet the teams they need to create their films. Just make sure you bring your A-Game each time so that the Producers who hire you can credibly offer a positive referral highlighting your abilities, work ethic and attitude.
That's right, on Shoots.video, Producers who have worked and experienced positive results with talented individuals can then indirectly recommend them to other Producers, who may be searching our platform for the best talent available.
Reviews and referrals of talented professionals can be helpful in a couple of important ways; First, it narrows down a producer's hiring options more quickly based on an intuitive rating system, and second, it allows professional crew members an opportunity not only to be found, but to be recommended in a word-of-mouth style of format.
To our knowledge, no other video & film industry directory provides any kind of evaluation or recommendation for the individuals featured on their sites. Yelp, Clutch, and UpCity (which are not video/film industry-specific platforms) do offer some evaluations, but they are usually focused solely on production companies and advertising agencies rather than freelance video professionals.
To get a better idea of how Shoots.video works, search Google for "Los Angeles Video Production" or "Seattle Video Production" and you should see Shoots.video displayed somewhere on the first page. Once you click on our link, search for your specific crew role and/or talent you need and you'll arrive at a list of production professionals and companies where those with referrals are displayed near the top of the page.
We encourage you to try Shoots.video for your next video production project. Whether you're a content creator looking for more and better gigs, or a producer seeking the best talent/camera crews to staff your shoots, please check out https://www.shoots.video/ very soon. Hopefully you will discover that this is a great way to hire and be hired for work in the video production industry.
Media Contact
Blake Barnett, BLARE Media, LLC, 1 559-434-1226 Ext:100, blake@blaremedia.net
SOURCE BLARE Media, LLC