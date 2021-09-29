SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DataSelf, Inc., the mid-market leader in business intelligence and data warehousing software, today announced the release of DataSelf Analytics for Sage Intacct. DataSelf Analytics for Sage Intacct leverages data warehousing, DataSelf ETL+, Tableau or Power BI, and report, dashboard and KPI templates to provide a complete end-to-end analytics solution for customers.
"Since Sage Intacct delivers cloud financial management and is in such high demand, this release takes DataSelf's partnership with Sage to a new level," said Joni Girardi, Founder & CEO of DataSelf, "DataSelf is all about inspiring more informed decisions: that requires easier data silo consolidation and easier slicing and dicing of business data and trends. DataSelf delivers that on day one at a starting price of $399/month."
"Providing companies with better business insights has been a key component of Sage Intacct since the beginning," said Melody Williams, Sage's Head of Business Development for Sage Intacct. "This new integrated offering from DataSelf, available in the Sage Intacct Marketplace, enables joint customers to benefit from DataSelf's enterprise business intelligence platform to expand their analytics capabilities and ultimately make more informed decisions."
DataSelf Analytics integrates best-of-breed, Gartner-endorsed BI components into a complete end-to-end solution. Data extraction from the company's existing databases, an open and adaptable data warehouse, and critical and customizable report, dashboard and KPI templates ready on day one. Learn more on our website and also visit the Sage Intacct Marketplace.
###
About DataSelf Corp.
DataSelf Corp. provides turnkey business intelligence and analytics solutions to mid-sized organizations. From basic dashboards to complex reporting, DataSelf is powered by data warehousing, Tableau, Power BI, natural language query (NL), AI (artificial intelligence), machine learning, and thousands of out-of-the-box KPIs, all easily customizable. DataSelf focuses on empowering key stakeholders through the visualization of critical data across their business.
Media Contact
Joni Girardi, DataSelf Corporation, +1 (888) 910-9802 Ext: 701, jgirardi@dataself.com
Joni Girardi, DataSelf Corporation, 8889109802, jgirardi@dataself.com
SOURCE DataSelf Corporation