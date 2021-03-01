TAMPA, Fla., Mar. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --DATIS HR Cloud, the leading provider of HR and Payroll software for the human services industry, recently released their fifth annual State of Workforce Management Report. This 2021 report includes insights from nearly 300 human services executives across the nation and reveals the latest industry trends, challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and strategies for addressing workforce management initiatives in 2021.
The 2021 State of Workforce Management Report highlighted the importance of efficient workforce management solutions, as demand for mental health care and other human services continues to grow. Some key findings from the report include:
- The top three workforce priorities for 2021 are financial sustainability, recruiting and retention, and company culture.
- Only 55% of executives say they understand the exact costs associated with the specific programs or services they offer.
- 71% of organizations provide professional development or learning opportunities to improve employee engagement and retention.
- 78% of human services leaders are actively working to improve diversity and inclusion at their organization.
The industry report also revealed that executives struggle to measure the progress and outcomes of their workforce management initiatives, impeding their ability to determine the effectiveness of their strategies.
Regarding these findings, DATIS CEO, Erik Marsh, said, "These results are not entirely surprising. Over the years, we've seen that identifying and leveraging metrics for workforce management initiatives is challenging. However, we're also seeing more human services leaders embrace technology that can help them succeed. Especially when it comes to financial sustainability, having insight and visibility into workforce operations can help leaders identify inefficiencies and prevent financial leakage proactively. Investing in technology today can help organizations justify costs and secure funding for the future"
For more insights into how human services executives are prioritizing workforce management initiatives at their organization, download a copy of the report here: https://www.datis.com/2021-workforce-management-report/
About DATIS
DATIS provides a completely unified HR and Payroll platform purpose-built for human services organizations. Their software empowers employees, engages teams, and evolves organizations by uniting all aspects of workforce management within a single platform. The end-to-end solution encompasses all aspects of the employee lifecycle including Position Control, HR Management, Recruiting, Time & Attendance, Payroll, Benefits, Performance Management, Business Intelligence, and more. For more information on DATIS and the services they provide, visit https://www.datis.com.
