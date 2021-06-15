Cramer-Krasselt Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cramer-Krasselt)

CHICAGO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading independent marketing and communications agency Cramer-Krasselt (C-K) published a new report that outlines four key growth strategies for CPG brands to make e-commerce gains in the post-COVID economy. With many consumers utilizing grocery e-commerce for the first time during the pandemic and, according to a report by Acosta, 75% indicating they plan to continue this behavior, mastering the grocery e-commerce ecosystem is no longer an option. The new report, titled "Is Your CPG Brand Set Up for Post-COVID E-Commerce Gains?" was derived from the agency's experience actively managing a range of CPG e-commerce programs and emphasizes how brands can apply an interconnected approach across the entire ecosystem to drive success.

"The report reflects extensive analyses of our CPG e-commerce client programs and trends that will help brands maintain and increase the gains made when the pandemic pushed new consumers into online grocery," noted Stephani Estes, C-K Executive Director of Media who leads the agency's e-commerce services practice, C-K Commerce. "It's a critical time for brands to upgrade their data strategy, campaign structure and experiences throughout the online buying process to create future success."

Cramer-Krasselt's four overlooked growth drivers that have proven results on CPG e-commerce programs:

  1. The Right Data Strategy: By utilizing a data strategy that considers more granular inputs within the e-commerce ecosystem, from lapsed users to aisle targeting, C-K Commerce clients have experienced increases in frequency among current purchasers by more than 20% and incrementality by as much as 65%.
  2. Self-Serve Campaigns: While results can be generated using both managed and self-serve, there is extra deliverable power in the implementation of real-time, hands-on-keyboard management. As a result, C-K's self-serve campaigns have outperformed managed buys by nearly double.
  3. Shoppable Experiences: Using data and trends focused specifically on identifying and segmenting impacts of shopping behavior, the agency can create additional add-to-cart experiences online that lead to nearly one-third of active shoppers adding products to their carts.
  4. Online + In-store: As we re-emerge from the pandemic, it won't be either/or for online or in-store grocery shopping. The relationship is increasingly reciprocal. C-K Commerce has found that analyzing one in the context of the other is critical to results. We've experienced lifts upwards of 25% of instore purchases attributable to e-commerce exposure.

To find out how your brand can make grocery e-commerce gains in a post-COVID economy, read C-K's full report: www.c-k.com/cpg-trends-post-covid-ecommerce.

About Cramer-Krasselt

C-K is one of the largest independent marketing and communications agencies in the country. With a mission to Make friends, not ads®, it has built a reputation for changing perception and behaviors that lead to purchasing action for brands. That's how C-K helped Porsche achieve 11 years of consecutive record-breaking growth, how Corona became the #1 import and how Spirit Airlines was named one of FORTUNE's World's Most Admired® Companies. The agency was recently named "2021 Outstanding Non-Traditional Agency" by PRWeek. For more information, visit www.c-k.com

 

