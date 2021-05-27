NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wealth-X, the world's leading provider of data and insight on the wealthy, today released Interests Passions and Hobbies Report 2021. The second edition of this report examines the pursuits of the wealthy, focusing on the very high net worth (VHNW) population—those with $5m to $30m—and ultra-high net worth (UHNW) individuals with $30m or more.
A data-backed understanding of the interests and passions of the world's wealthiest individuals is critical to organizations that are prospecting for and engaging with those in the top tiers of wealth. This report explores the diversity of interests among the global wealthy, providing an overview of the top interests, ranking the most popular and examining how this differs across wealth tiers.
The report also examines how the wealthy's interests vary at a regional level, as well as by gender and age, with a special focus on Millennials and how their leading interests are a stark contrast to their previous generations.
Wealth-X's Interests, Passions and Hobbies of the Wealthy 2021 reveals:
- Sports and philanthropy stand out as the top two favorite interests of the wealthy, with golf as the leading sport, followed by skiing and tennis.
- The level of wealth has a marked effect on the degree of engagement as it relates to philanthropy yet a passion for technology, education and the outdoors shows little variation across wealth levels.
- North America's ultra-wealthy are the most actively engaged in philanthropy and the outdoors.
- There are quite noticeable differences in the interests of the wealthy according to their gender with sports ranking at the top among UHNW men and philanthropy ranking at the top among UHNW women.
The majority of the global VHNW population are 60 and older, so while their pursuits influence the rankings, younger individuals are rapidly joining this wealth tier. An examination of Millennial interests differs significantly from those of the general VHNW population.
- Sports, technology and travel come top, and while still important, philanthropy comes lower down the list.
- The Millennials' top 10 interests include travel, music, food and animals, none of which feature among the leading pursuits of the general VHNW population.
- Philanthropy is important but comes lower down the list than for older VHNW individuals though a small minority with inherited wealth may focus on philanthropic causes full time.
Interests, Passions and Hobbies of the Wealthy 2021 offers unrivaled insight on the characteristics, motivations and inspirations of this exclusive group, making it an essential read for any provider looking to connect, interact and grow relationships with wealthy individuals.
For the complete findings included in Interests, Passions and Hobbies of the Wealthy, download the full report here: http://go.wealthx.com/interests-passions-and-hobbies-of-the-wealthy-2021
About Wealth-X
The global leader in wealth information and insight, Wealth-X partners with prestige brands across the financial services, luxury, nonprofit and higher-education industries to fuel strategic decision-making in sales, marketing and compliance. Founded in 2010, with staff across North America, Europe and Asia, Wealth-X provides unique data, analysis, and counsel to a growing roster of over 500 clients, worldwide.
Wealth-X is a part of Euromoney People Intelligence, a divisional pillar of Euromoney PLC which provides organizations with unique data intelligence that connects them with the individuals who will have the greatest impact on their goals. Euromoney People Intelligence is comprised of four unique brands: BoardEx, RelSci, WealthEngine, and Wealth-X.
Media Contact
Amanda Cifone, Wealth-X, 646-861-7296, press@wealthx.com
SOURCE Wealth-X