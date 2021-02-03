BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA™), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced the release of a new research report titled "Securing Cloud Assets: How IT Security Pros Grade Their Own Progress" authored by Paula Musich, research director of security and risk management at EMA.
"IT security teams have moved beyond being the department of no when it comes to enterprise adoption of cloud computing, but they are still struggling to adapt to the unique requirements of cloud security," said Musich. "As they adopt new tools, techniques and best practices better suited to securing their organization's cloud-based digital assets, we sought to gauge how far IT security teams have come based on the perception of their peers. Do those who are responsible for cloud security understand the shared responsibility model? Are they catching up with the fast pace of changes being made to cloud applications? Based on the research findings, it is still a work in progress."
Given the ubiquitous access to cloud computing across the enterprise, it should come as no surprise that application developers, IT administrators, cloud administrators, IT security practitioners, and the cloud providers all have a role in ensuring the security and privacy of enterprise data, applications, and workloads in the cloud. All too often, however, cloud services users either assume that the cloud service provider has security for their accounts or they fail to understand who is responsible for what when it comes to the shared responsibility model.
As more enterprise computing moves to the cloud in all its forms (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, or hybrid cloud deployments), IT security practitioners are struggling to keep up with the burgeoning use of those services. What many quickly discovered in the early days of cloud computing is that trying to apply existing security controls to cloud-based assets or workloads is a recipe for failure. At the same time, as enterprise developers abandoned traditional modes of application development to embrace a continuous integration/continuous delivery style of code development, the need for speedy detection and remediation of vulnerabilities became an exponentially more difficult task for IT security practitioners.
In response, a whole host of innovators responded with new security tools adapted to the unique security requirements of cloud computing, but gaps in security processes and policies remain. As information security organizations struggle to adapt and understand the security requirements unique to each type of cloud service, and as they learn what security best practices look like for IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS services, EMA sought to assess where IT security practitioners believe they are along the path to better cloud security practices. This new research delves into this progress, as well as the who, what, when, where, how, and why of cloud security based on feedback from 211 IT executives and contributors.
