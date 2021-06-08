SYDNEY, Australia, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Qwilr, the smart document solution for sales and marketing teams, today released the 2021 SaaS Buyer Experience Study, an in-depth report which highlights post-pandemic shifts in B2B buyer preferences.
The independent study found 79% of buyers are frustrated by the purchasing experience. 80% of survey respondents commented on the cumbersome experience, citing issues such as:
- The buying experience is too complicated (too many steps) - 35%
- The buying process takes too long - 26%
- Too many phone calls/meetings with a sales rep - 18%
59% of respondents cited the desire for a simplified and faster process, with top frustrations including too many steps in the buyer experience (35%) and the sales process taking too long (26%).
The study also highlighted a strong preference for 'self-serve' options throughout the buyer journey. 88% of respondents indicated they want more empowerment across research, product trial and pricing. The data shows:
- 66% rated a 'build-your-own' model for software pricing as important or very important
- 36% prefer a self-serve model for research about the product
- 40% prefer a self demo or free trial for evaluating the product
Top influencers on a buyer's decision to purchase include the responsiveness of the sales rep (45%), the quality of sales material (36%), and customization of collateral (27%). Personalization is also a key selling differentiator, with 64% of survey respondents stating it is important sales materials are specific to them and their needs.
Market trends also validate the findings of the study. SaaS spending is projected to increase by a 36% growth rate by 2022, according to Gartner research. Similarly, demand for proposal software is also rapidly growing as organizations seek to automate sales document generation and increase win rates on business deals. Qwilr has been a frontrunner in smart document design, revolutionizing the customer experience while improving production efficiency and sales performance. In May, 2021, Qwilr released enhanced document automation capabilities, via the Qwilr API.
Mark Tanner, Co-Founder of Qwilr, commented: "The days of buyers receiving a standardized, one-size-fits-all experience are gone. Today's SaaS buyer is looking for a polished and highly customized experience with tech-enabled controls, like interactive pricing, self-serve demos, and e-signature. A superior buyer experience is at the core of creating a competitive advantage in today's world of SaaS sales."
To view the entire report: https://qwilr.com/welcome/saas-buyer-experience-report/
About Qwilr: Qwilr is delivering the future of communications for business. We make it easy to create differentiated, visually compelling sales and marketing collateral, at speed. You can deliver a better, faster buyer experience by combining proposal content, price quotes and sales transactions into a single, mobile-friendly webpage. It's the ultimate productivity boost for sales and marketing teams, with automation, analytics, code-free design and collaboration capability, all in one platform. Qwilr was founded and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit qwilr.com.
