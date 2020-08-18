WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clutch published its list of top global HR outsourcing firms. Each company was evaluated based on its client reviews, market presence, work quality, and service focus.
The leading firms are as follows:
1. People Business
2. Bambee
3. CleverLand
4. Whitecollars
5. Staff Outsourcing Solutions
6. MyPEOAgency
7. Circa Logica Group
8. Boyden
9. Professional Staff Recruitment
10. KIAT
11. Bee Talents
12. New Horizons Global Partners
13. Ahead Human Resources
14. Remote Team Solutions
15. Prometeo
16. LeaderHR
17. OptimumSource
18. SevenStar HR
19. HR Factory
20. MoveUp
21. FEG Outsourcing Administrativo
22. DNA325
23. TopSource Global Solutions - India
24. Harris BPO
25. TFECTA - Digital Innovations
26. KOISRA Co., Ltd
27. Atheva Services
28. Growup Technologies
29. ProAms
30. Echo
31. Covent Informatics
32. Contique Global
33. Kriate Consultants
"Human resources is important to a business's success. Without strong HR processes, companies often struggle to deliver the services and products they promise," said Clutch Business Development Analyst Dustin Sammons. "If your company plans to outsource HR, it's important to partner with the right organization."
Clutch contacted hundreds of HR outsourcing companies to participate in this report, and its conclusions are based on both qualitative and quantitative research including firms' experience, past and current clients, client feedback, accolades, and web presence.
Clutch's research is ongoing, and results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on August 16, 2020. Rankings are dynamic, and this report may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website. If your company wants to be considered in upcoming research, apply here.
Find the full research here: https://clutch.co/hr/outsourcing.
