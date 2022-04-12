Sales enablement identified as top priority while staffing issues and too many demands are key challenges; nearly 90% will use external expertise to execute product marketing initiatives in 2022
SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new survey conducted by Gatepoint Research and sponsored by Aventi Group, Silicon Valley's premier on-demand product marketing agency, reveals the top priorities and most pressing obstacles facing Go-to-Market (GTM) initiatives this year within global B2B technology enterprises. The data correlates with top business challenges identified in 2021, from limited staffing resources to higher pressure to launch in-demand products. Among the survey highlights:
- The top three product marketing priorities among surveyed executives were sales enablement (61%), GTM strategy development (56%), and new product launches (53%).
- Not enough people/staff and too many priorities/projects tied for the top challenge (67%).
- More than half of those surveyed say it can take up to three months to fill an open senior marketing role, while 46% say that hiring delays can be four to six months or more.
- Perceived top benefits of utilizing external product-marketing talent were faster time to market (49%) and ability to meet or exceed KPIs (31%).
- Nearly 90% of those surveyed indicated that their use of external partners to help drive product marketing initiatives will stay consistent or increase over the next year.
Survey respondents represented senior decision makers, from C-suite to director levels within B2B technology organizations. The data represents the stark realities facing the GTM initiatives that companies rely on in an increasingly uncertain and competitive business world.
To support teams facing these challenges, Aventi Group has published a free report that highlights key findings from the survey while also sharing tips to help drive GTM success. "A Partnership is Born: Product Marketing and Sales Find Happiness" takes a humorous yet insightful look at the priorities, challenges, and best practices for effective GTM strategies that can "ease tensions around the water cooler" between Sales and Marketing, according to Aventi Group Co-founder and COO Sridhar Ramanathan.
"Bringing a product to market is a complex choreography of strategy and tactics, timetables, budgets, and resources. Our new report looks at how organizations are juggling all these elements as well as how they're filling gaps in their capabilities, including the use of external partners for rapid scalability and greater agility," said Ramanathan. "Because we understand how difficult the job of a product marketer can be, our aim was to create a vivid, fast, and entertaining read that also shares some real truths and insights on ways to conquer some of the biggest GTM challenges."
In addition to the survey findings, the report is presented as an engaging dialog between Sales and Product Marketing as they discuss the misalignment between what Sales needs and what Marketing delivers, as well as the tools Marketing requires most to help ensure sales success.
To read Aventi Group's blog post about the new research, go here.
About Aventi Group, LLC
Aventi Group is an on-demand product marketing agency dedicated to bringing world-class go-to-market execution talent to high-tech B2B clients. We have an extensive team of product marketing professionals—giving our clients fast access to an on-demand, scalable team with broad domain expertise. Our experts have run high-performance teams at every level, in every category—from startups to mid-sized firms and large enterprises. Clients include SAP, Adobe, HPE, Malwarebytes, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, and Zendesk. Founded in 2008, Aventi Group is based in Silicon Valley, California. Visit http://www.aventigroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
For more information, send a message or call 415-890-5434.
Media Contact
Kathy Berardi, Aventi Group, 1 6786444122, kberardi@carabinercomms.com
SOURCE Aventi Group