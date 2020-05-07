SHORT HILLS, N.J., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation published a series of booklets and videos featuring health-focused information to address a multitude of real-world challenges for people living with paralysis. These resources are free and can be found on the Foundation's YouTube channel and website.
The new resources include:
Women's Mental Health After Paralysis Booklet: Good mental health is vital to living a rewarding and well-balanced life and critical to successful relationships. This guide shares tips for maintaining mental and emotional health for those with paralysis.
Transition to Rehab Booklet: In partnership with Shepherd Center, this booklet entitled Restoring Hope: Preparing for Rehabilitation After Spinal Cord Injury covers the acute phase of care of a spinal cord injury and includes sections on types of spinal cord injuries, tips for getting ready for rehabilitation, information on comparing and choosing a rehabilitation center, and a glossary of commonly-used terms.
Pain Management: Pain after a spinal cord injury – most often related to nerve damage -- can be complicated and difficult to treat. This booklet helps readers understand the pain mechanisms and explains how to work with doctors to explore the variety of treatments available to manage pain and improve daily life after injury.
Sexuality & Reproductive Health After Paralysis: Navigating the physical, emotional, and psychological issues that come up around sexual well-being and reproductive health after paralysis can be challenging. Talking about the issues and confronting any questions around the topic can help remove the unknowns and clear up misconceptions. This resource offers an overview of what to expect and serves as a guide for sexual health that meets individualized needs (e.g., according to injury severity).
To compliment the Sexuality & Reproductive Health After Paralysis booklet there are also newly created sexual health videos for men and women. Even though the dynamics may change, healthy sexual activity and romantic relationships are realistic expectations following a spinal cord injury. No matter the extent of paralysis, sexual pleasure is possible with the proper steps and tools explained in these videos.
Adaptive Tools for Independence Video: Makeup. This video, created in partnership by the Reeve Foundation and Craig Hospital, highlights functional tools and adaptive equipment available for people with limited hand functions who would like to gain more independence in daily activities -- specifically applying makeup. This video demonstrates helpful techniques for holding brushes, opening foundation and applying makeup.
To view these and other similar resources, visit the Reeve Foundation website.
About the Reeve Foundation:
The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by advancing innovative research and improving quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. The Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) is a program of the Reeve Foundation and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (cooperative agreement number90PRRC0002). For more information, please visit our website at www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-539-7309.
Additional Links
http://www.christopherreeve.org
https://www.christopherreeve.org/about-us/publications