IRVINE, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roland DGA, in conjunction with leading media manufacturer ORAFOL, has introduced Roland DGA TrafficWorks™ – a turnkey traffic sign printing solution that enables print service providers to expand their product offerings and create new revenue streams. TrafficWorks also offers traffic sign companies a cost-effective, easy-to-use solution for producing traffic signage in-house, plus all the other applications award-winning TrueVIS™ VG2 printer/cutters are known for.
Roland DGA TrafficWorks is a complete, reliable "all-in-one" solution that makes both designing and printing industry-standard MUTCD, ASTM and FHWA compliant traffic signs simple, while also minimizing production costs. The TrafficWorks solution, designed around Roland DG's TrueVIS™ VG2 wide-format printer/cutters and wide-gamut, GREENGUARD certified TR2 inks, includes all the tools needed to produce full-color, reflective, color-compliant traffic signs. The complete package includes either a VG2-640 or VG2-540, powerful, user-friendly Roland DGA TrafficWorks design and RIP software (powered by SAi) featuring MUTCD compliant sign templates, a traffic-specific color library, fonts, and custom profiles, ORAFOL 5900 reflective media, and 5061 laminate, as well as Roland DGA certification and a digital training course. Customers who already own a VG2 inkjet that has an 8-color with Orange ink configuration can purchase the "kit" portion of the solution only, which includes all other package components except the VG2 printer/cutter.
The Roland DGA TrafficWorks certification program provides end users with general training on MUTCD, ASTM and FHWA traffic signage standards, along with instruction on how to produce signs using the VG2.
Dealers are also required to complete a Roland DGA certification program before receiving authorization to sell the TrafficWorks solution.
In addition to delivering vibrant, color-compliant, durable graphics, TrueVIS VG2 series inkjets feature integrated contour cutting with up to 500G of downforce. The advanced capabilities and simple operation of the VG2, together with the specialized, intuitive Roland DGA TrafficWorks design and RIP software, allow for a streamlined workflow for printing high-quality, color-compliant traffic signage. Those equipped with a VG2 printer/cutter and the TrafficWorks package will also have the versatility to create traditional signage and graphics applications, including banners, decals, vehicle graphics, and more.
"Historically, the traffic signage markets have been dominated by screen printers, vinyl cutting, and large, expensive digital printers," said Roland DGA Co-Creation Product Manager Kitt Jones. "The Roland DGA TrafficWorks solution offers a complete, affordable alternative that not only makes producing color-compliant traffic signage easer, but also more cost-effective than ever before. TrafficWorks provides the user with the critical hardware, software and training needed to get the job done."
According to Jones, the wide-color gamut of the TrueVIS VG2 printer/cutter and its TR2 inks is also an advantage for TrafficWorks users. "Unlike most competitive traffic signage systems, the TrafficWorks solution lets you print everything from traffic signage to photorealistic prints without having to use specially formulated spot color inks," Jones added. "That saves end users even more time and money."
Roland DGA's traffic sign printing solution can be purchased now through certified and authorized Roland DGA TrafficWorks dealers throughout the U.S. At present, this solution is available to U.S customers only.
To learn more about new Roland DGA TrafficWorks, visit http://www.rolanddga.com/trafficworks. For more information on the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.
About Roland DGA Corporation
Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, personalization and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries.
Media Contact
Marc Malkin, Roland DGA Corporation, 800-542-2307, mmalkin@rolanddga.com
SOURCE Roland DGA Corporation