CHICAGO, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago-based Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading data analytics firm offering cloud migration services and data management consulting, today launched a new scholarship program that, in part, supports Wings Program, Inc., a Chicago-area organization dedicated to ending domestic violence. Two Wavicle scholarships will be awarded annually, each for $2,500.
The two scholarships are aimed squarely at the rapidly growing field of data science, indicating a ripe opportunity for those looking for a career path in technology. Each scholarship will focus on two different sets of recipient qualifications that involve exploring careers and certifications in IT, specifically:
- Wings Program participants. Wings participants will have the exclusive ability to apply for one of the $2,500 scholarships. It will support Wings women who are seeking certifications, classes, or degrees to help them establish a career that will allow them the financial security needed to leave abusive relationships.
- College students pursuing a degree in fields related to data and analytics: The second scholarship is open to Chicago-area students in need who are majoring in mathematics, computer science, information sciences or information technology, statistics or similar subjects. The winner will receive a $2,500 scholarship to be applied to tuition at an accredited university.
Both recipients are eligible to apply for the Wavicle internship program.
"The Wavicle team is continuously looking for ways to nurture our employees and the future data scientists, analysts, and engineers who drive innovation using data and analytics," stated Naveen Venkatapathi, president of Wavicle Data Solutions. "We are particularly pleased to support another Chicago-area group, Wings, who is doing amazing work in helping families not just escape domestic violence, but also enabling them to grow into safe, self-sufficient individuals."
The scholarship application period opens June 1, 2021 and closes August 31, 2021. Applicants must meet certain criteria, including having a household income of $50,000 or less and live in the Chicago area. Full criteria and application information can be found here.
ABOUT WAVICLE DATA SOLUTIONS
Wavicle Data Solutions is a cloud, data, and analytics solution specialist. From data integration services and cloud consulting to dashboard development and data analytics consulting, Wavicle employs a team of professionals who enable and empower data-driven enterprises. Wavicle combines its expertise in data engineering and architecture with artificial intelligence and machine learning concepts to help enterprises imagine new ways of managing costs, increasing sales, and becoming more efficient. Wavicle was recognized as an Inc. 500 company on its 2019 and 2020 lists of fastest-growing private companies in America, by Crain's Chicago Business to its Fast 50 list of fastest growing companies in Chicago, and won a 2020 Chicago Top Workplaces award from the Chicago Tribune. For more information about Wavicle Data Solutions' offerings, please visit https://wavicledata.com.
