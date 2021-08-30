BOSTON, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VHS Learning, a nonprofit empowering schools with the industry's best teacher-led online learning programs, today announced that schools in New Jersey, North Carolina, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, along with Sierra Leone, are now offering their students access to more than 250 core and elective courses online.
The new partner schools include:
- American International School of Freetown – Freetown, Sierra Leone
- Barnstable Academy – Oakland, New Jersey
- Block Island School – Block Island, Rhode Island
- JEDI Virtual School – Whitewater, Wisconsin
- St. Patrick Academy – Providence, Rhode Island
- Southside Christian School – Simpsonville, South Carolina
- Stonington High School – Pawcatuck, Connecticut
- Sugar Creek Charter School – Charlotte, North Carolina
VHS Learning has a distinguished 25-year history of supplementing face-to-face education with quality online learning that provides high school students expanded curriculum offerings. Currently, the nonprofit serves students in 66 countries and 46 states, offering hundreds of unique online courses, including 24 AP® offerings, innovative STEM programs, and a wide variety of unique electives.
"As a nonprofit, our focus over the last 25 years has been providing schools and students with equitable access to quality education. Our focus on quality is so strong, that we helped update the National Standards for Quality Online Teaching, Courses, and Programs ten years after establishing the original standards," said Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning. "All of our teachers are not only certified in their disciplines but also successfully complete a graduate-level online course in online teaching best practices. We know a qualified teacher is critical to student engagement and success" The teachers who provide instruction for VHS Learning courses are certified in their subject areas, and 81% possess a master's degree or higher.
"As a small school in West Africa, the American International School of Freetown wants to offer our small high school cohort a rigorous, stimulating, and engaging high school experience," said Brian Roach, Director at American International School of Freetown. "We have recently decided to partner with VHS Learning so that our students could engage in a virtual classroom with students in the US and around the world!"
"We are excited to work with these new schools across the United States and around the world to expand the academic options schools can provide to students, and build awareness of future career options," added DeFuria. "VHS Learning courses are a great way for schools to supplement their offerings and provide their students with a supportive, instructor-led, global classroom experience that prepares them for college, careers, and beyond."
About VHS Learning
VHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with 25 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere. Offering more than 250 unique online courses for high school credit, including 24 AP® courses, credit recovery and enrichment courses, and a selection of dual-credit options, VHS Learning is accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC), and Cognia. Courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. For more information about VHS Learning please visit https://www.vhslearning.org/ and follow on Twitter at @VHSLearning.
