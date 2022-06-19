Author Ernest Cicogna's new book, "Imagine," suggests that family is not just an important thing, it is everything
SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ernest Cicogna has made his authorial debut with "Imagine," a gripping story introducing the Stork family - a young American family living and adapting to life in an ever-changing futuristic world. Spanning three generations, "Imagine" connects the reader with each of the family members, as they travel the globe and beyond, including deep space, and ultimately, into a newly created virtual world.
In the year 2040, Homo sapiens first used a new technology developed by NASA to overcome the limiting constraints of the human physical body for space travel. "Imagine" focuses on the experiences of the Stork family as they learn to adjust and eventually migrate into this artificial world: a world where there are no borders or physical boundaries.
"I believe that much of the conflict in the world has been driven by national borders," said Cicogna. "I wanted to define a world that is able to assimilate the diversity of all its citizens with differing beliefs, cultures and religions."
"Imagine" proposes the creation of a virtual world, where humans can choose to continue and extend their lives. The story examines how technology can evolve and enhance human lives while eliminating many of the current world challenges, like disease and death.
"I have been involved in the tech industry for more than 50 years," Cicogna said. "I am constantly amazed by the development pace and impact of these new technologies. When I began, a computer needed to be housed in a large air-conditioned room. Now a hand-held smartphone can perform many of those same tasks while also providing world-wide access to information and communications."
"Imagine"
By Ernest Cicogna
ISBN: 978-1-98458-7404 (softcover); ISBN 978-1-98458-7398 (electronic)
Available at Xlibris Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Ernest Cicogna was born 1946 and grew up in New York City. He attended City University of New York (CUNY), and was hired by IBM right out of college. During his 30 year career with the company, he spent 13 years living overseas with his family, both in Europe and Asia. After retiring, Cicogna moved to Silicon Valley and spent the next 20 years working at startups. The real joy of his life has been his family. His seven daughters, two wives, a mother, a sister, two mothers-in-law, and four granddaughters have given him a deep immersion into womanhood. They, along with the rest of the family, including five wonderful grandsons, have helped provide him with the insight to create a story about a family living through extraordinary times.
