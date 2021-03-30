OAKLAND, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life After Basketball is making a positive impact on the lives of basketball players. Founded by Cordell Davenport, the website helps players gain clarity and visibility on their lives after they finish playing on a basketball team.
Cordell has himself played basketball in the NCAA, and has been a hospital trainer on Health Information Technology since 2006. "When I would train Doctors, we would have conversations about their life growing up. Their path to Medical School. These folks will know exactly what they wanted. They had their future all mapped out. I would compare that with my basketball experience and people I knew growing up. For a lot of players their only focus is on basketball. There is no plan or vision for their life after basketball."
Life After Basketball wants to change that by helping players have a clear idea about their future career and be an advocate of self-improvement. Through his new website, Cordell is now sharing actionable strategies that can help basketball players prepare for their future careers.
Cordell recommends all basketball players to avoid making the following common mistakes.
- Wasting a lot of energy without getting where they really want to go or not knowing where they want to go.
- Not bothering to learn the rules and principles of self-improvement.
- Hanging around the wrong crowd.
- Not taking accountability for own actions.
- Not having self-discipline.
In order to become successful in Life After Basketball, Cordell invites all players to first become a student of self improvement. He also suggests several points for them to mediate on.
- Success is to know what someone wants and getting it.
- Success is predictable, it is not an accident.
- The fastest way to success is to find people who are getting the results they want and study them.
Cordell has also authored a couple of books on self-improvement.
To access Cordell's book or any other information, please visit http://www.LifeAfterBasketball.com
About Life After Basketball: Life After Basketball is a self-improvement website created specifically for basketball players looking to create a successful career when their playing days are over.
Contact: Cordell Davenport
Website:http://www.LifeAfterBasketball.com
Email: cordell@basketballtosuccess.com
Media Contact
Cordell Davenport, Life After Basketball, +1 415-697-1336, cordell@smallapartmentinvestors.com
SOURCE Life After Basketball