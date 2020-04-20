POTSDAM, N.Y., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In her new smart, stylish, and hilariously irreverent IGTV series and newsletter THE PARTY, bon vivant journalist Suzanne Wexler tackles COVID-19 by helping her audience kick up their heels and feel part of something fun and fresh — even while they're social distancing and on lockdown.
In THE PARTY: COVID-19 Edition, Suzanne Wexler keeps savvy millennials in the loop with easy play-at-home tricks, such as how to remove shellac at home, whip up inexpensive gourmet meals using pantry ingredients, and stay in touch with friends using cool apps like Marco Polo and House Party. To inspire conversations, she'll interview authors, influencers, and movers and shakers. Suzanne will also give easy eco-tips to inspire people to give back by taking small steps — and then hopefully giant leaps — towards a greener life.
In addition to her new TV series and newsletter, Suzanne is working on a memoir that features funny, romp-style stories about coming into one's own because of — and perhaps in spite of — our matriarchs. Throughout her journey, Suzanne reconciles two very different sensibilities; the first comes from her outspoken "peachy-keen" relatives from Louisiana, who dish passionately about beauty, fashion, and relationships. The second comes from her too-cool Northern friends and family from Montreal, where she grew up, who prefer camping to makeup. After tragedy strikes, Suzanne finally sees her unique path towards womanhood leans closer to her family than she ever realized.
About Suzanne Wexler
Suzanne Wexler has been published in the Huffington Post, National Post, Kveller, and Bust.com and her work has been syndicated throughout Canada. She's been quoted in Reader's Digest and Goodhousekeeping.com and provided commentary on CTV National, NBC, and City TV; she's been a guest on more than 200 radio stations in the U.S. and Canada.
