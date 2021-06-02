WASHINGTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SponsorMyClearance.com is a new service that helps individuals obtain a U.S. Government Security Clearance. The company provides a directory listing to Employers of candidates willing to be considered for employment positions involving sponsorship for a new or upgraded government security clearance. The service works with defense contractors and government organizations small and large including General Dynamics, Raytheon, Leidos, L3/Harris, The US Navy Sealift Command and many more! Hiring organizations have huge numbers of unfilled cleared openings and many employers can have individuals sponsored for clearances. SponsorMyClearance.com assists these employers by directly identifying people who have an active interest in obtaining a new or upgraded clearance.
Company founder Paul Van discusses the benefits of the service: "Companies and government organizations have a tremendous need to identify skilled professionals and recent graduates willing to obtain a security clearance for open positions that require these clearances. Likewise, many candidates are interested in obtaining a clearance but may not know how the process works or be able to identify employers and positions that will allow them to be sponsored. SponsorMyClearance.com brings these employers and candidates together."
Having a government security clearance is not only a matter of pride by contributing to important national security issues, but it is also marketable for job seekers.
The service is free to qualified employers and there is a small registration fee for candidates.
