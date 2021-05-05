ATLANTA, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Clay Consulting, a Gold Level Member of the Oracle Partner Network and a solutions implementer that helps utilities modernize through technology solutions, formally introduces Advisory Services, Operations as a Service, and Red Clay University offerings as part of their continued commitment and focus on Oracle Utilities solutions.
"These three offerings represent a maturity of our services and are truly unique for a company of our size and target market. We very thoughtfully developed each, and they have been in place at a number of our clients. These offerings were not designed as products but as tools our customers could leverage for their digital transformations," said Michael Cocroft, Red Clay Chief Strategy Officer.
Utility customers often need additional support and guidance during different stages of their Oracle implementation and project journeys. When complex problems are clearly understood, a leadership team's ability to derive insight and draw conclusions is unlocked. Red Clay's senior leaders are skilled in breaking down intricate details and effectively communicating the issues and available options. John Zenyuh, Director of PMO and Delivery Operations said, "We have pulled on decades of experience to develop advisory services that directly address the needs of our customers. Program leadership, technology roadmaps for Oracle Utilities adoption, and our quality assurance processes are all tested and proven."
Red Clay University currently features four key tracks to help customers succeed: Customer to Meter (C2M), Field Service Cloud (OFSC), Meter Data Management (MDM), and Customer Care and Billing (CC&B). "We have developed educational tracks providing focused training in the areas that are most important for in-house staffs to fully embrace. Developed over many implementations, the training tracks are available exclusively from Red Clay," said Managing Director of Professional Services Leeanna Gonzalez.
Red Clay's Operations as a Service (OaaS) complements internal IT staff, superusers, SMEs, business analysts, testing gurus, report writers, and other key team members. Our OaaS teams include former utility employees, experienced Oracle-trained consultants, and IT professionals who provide support dictated by client needs. The benefits of OaaS include a predictable cost structure, measured accountability through performance reporting, and the freedom for a utility's most valuable internal resources to focus their energy elsewhere. Red Clay Director of Shared Services Jeannie Sargent states, "Everyone the customer interacts with is an Oracle Utilities expert. There is no first level, second level, and so on. Our customers have true 24/7/365 expert support."
"We don't launch new offerings until they are proven. Our steady growth in the utilities space over the last 20 years creates a solid platform for this innovation," says CEO Paul Marnell. "We are the premier choice. Careful and committed, we are able to go beyond customer expectations and provide a new breed of implementation service."
Red Clay is launching these new service offerings in conjunction with this week's Virtual Oracle Utilities User Group (OUUG) Conference. Red Clay's revamped website details the new offerings.
As utilities navigate new expectations and demands, they require expert partners committed to their success. Focused solely on the utility industry and Oracle Utilities Solutions, Red Clay advises, delivers, and manages technical and business solutions for Customer to Meter processes. Red Clay enables innovation that transforms how utilities work and their customer's experiences. For more information, visit https://redclay.com/.
