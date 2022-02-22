CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new 120V UPS systems deliver 1500VA or 2000VA of reliable on-line backup power for the highest level of power protection. On-line double-conversion technology maintains perfect output by converting AC input to DC, then reconverting UPS output to fully regulated sine wave AC power. Zero transfer time to battery mode assures protection for even the most sensitive electronics.
"Previously, this level of power protection was available only with larger UPS systems that take up two or more rack units, limiting available space for critical equipment," said Sami Hussaini, Product Manager, Online UPS Products. "These new 1U solutions give IT managers attractive options for critical site applications in smaller network closets, such as those frequently found in businesses and schools."
These new 1U UPS systems contain a host of other features that make them robust backup solutions for servers and switches, phone systems, kiosks, high-end engineering systems and professional AV computer systems.
Five outlets split into two switchable load banks allow for load shedding or rebooting of select components. A front-panel LCD details site power, UPS status and operating data. RS-232 and HID-compliant USB ports connect to a computer running power management software, such as PowerAlert®, which is available as a free download from tripplite.com. A network card slot accepts an optional HTML5-based WEBCARDLX (sold separately) that enables full remote access. These two new UPS systems are also ENERGY STAR® certified, with an economy mode for enhanced efficiency and reduced BTU output when utility power is of high quality.
Key Features of Tripp Lite SmartOnline 1U Rack-Mount UPS Systems
- On-line double-conversion operation with pure sine wave output and zero transfer time to battery for critical site applications
- Outlets split into two load segments, enabling prioritized shutdown, remote power cycling and automated restart protocols
- Front-panel LCD for local monitoring, plus RS232 and USB ports for connecting to a computer running power management software
- Network card slot for optional remote monitoring
- ENERGY STAR certification
Learn more about the Tripp Lite SmartOnline 1U Rack-Mount UPS Systems.
See the full line of Tripp Lite UPS systems at tripplite.com.
Eaton's Tripp Lite business provides industry-leading digital infrastructure solutions for consumers and IT customers worldwide, including cables and connectivity, charging solutions, mounts, carts, server racks, cooling, KVMs, UPS systems, PDUs and surge protectors. Learn more at tripplite.com.
Eaton's electrical business is a global leader with deep regional application expertise in power distribution and circuit protection; power quality, backup power and energy storage; control and automation; life safety and security; structural solutions; and harsh and hazardous environment solutions. Through end-to-end services, channel and an integrated digital platform and insights, Eaton is powering what matters across industries and around the world, helping customers solve their most critical electrical power management challenges.
Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton provides sustainable solutions that help its customers effectively manage electrical and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and the company sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. Eaton has approximately 85,000 employees.
Media Contact
Russell Jameson, Tripp Lite by Eaton, 7738691248, russelljameson@eaton.com
SOURCE Tripp Lite by Eaton