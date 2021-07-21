MOSCOW, Idaho, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emsi Burning Glass, a global leader in labor market analytics, has released a new skills-based platform to connect jobseekers with in-demand jobs. SkillFit closes the jobseeker/employer divide by reinventing the way people understand themselves, their career path, and their local job market.
SkillFit flips the job search process on its head. Rather than starting from scratch and searching a job board, SkillFit instead starts with the jobseeker. It uncovers their interests through a brief assessment and unearths their existing skills from their resume, online profiles, and self-selection. The platform then matches the user to local job postings that fit their desired job, or recommends training programs to upskill for the job they want. All based on skills.
"SkillFit allows jobseekers to access more actionable, regionally relevant job and training matching using the language of the labor market: skills," said Josh Wright, Executive Vice President of Workforce and Economic Development at Emsi Burning Glass. "We are passionate about using data and innovation to serve jobseekers and support communities. By focusing primarily on the jobseeker's skills, SkillFit connects jobseekers with the needs of employers. It also identifies a clear path to training based on the skills being sought locally."
As a workforce solution, SkillFit lets communities not just talk about pivoting, but actually do it. It is built for workforce development organizations, chambers of commerce, economic development groups, or any organization that recognizes jobseeker services in their community need innovation; that customers are desperate for more than just another stopgap job.
"Skills are the language used by people when talking about their abilities, talents, and knowledge," added Wright. "Skills are also what employers are looking for in talent and what they use to describe positions they are hiring for. It only makes sense then that skills should be how jobseekers and employers connect. And this is what SkillFit does."
Organizations deploying SkillFit are able to guide jobseekers using the skill language of their local labor market. In the midst of unprecedented labor market challenges, SkillFit provides guidance to jobseekers and also helps employers, states, and regions adapt their workforce system to the pace of technological change and disruption.
The platform shows personalized curriculum suggestions from nearby colleges, universities, and training providers so that jobseekers know where to go to acquire skills they want and need. This allows organizations to more confidently direct customers to reskilling and upskilling programs, as they are based on the user's existing skills and those needed for their desired job. Jobseeker progress is managed with administrator access to ensure successful outcomes and easy reporting.
To learn more about SkillFit, visit http://www.economicmodeling.com/skillfit
