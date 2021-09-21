NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sep. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet DDS is excited to unveil the new SmartAssist feature within Denticon, its flagship practice management solution for dental practices. SmartAssist is an interactive and real-time checklist that ensures that all forms and tasks are completed for every appointment, for a more efficient and better experience for patients and staff.
Having heard from clients about the difficulty of keeping track of tasks and forms for each patient appointment and seeing practices use post-it notes and other less than ideal workarounds, Planet DDS saw the need for an interactive checklist. With the new SmartAssist feature, included free with Denticon, dental practice staff can instantly visualize and update information during patient appointments in real-time. SmartAssist highlights incomplete tasks to ensure that practices can be more consistent and efficient.
"The initial response we've received from clients has been amazing. Our clients love how intuitive SmartAssist is and how it helps busy practices ensure that nothing slips through the cracks. SmartAssist is so much more advanced than a static checklist could ever be. We're so excited to deliver this new interactive checklist to help practices stay on track for every appointment," said Senior Vice President of Product, Chae Kim.
NEVER FORGET A TASK WITH SMARTASSIST
It's not uncommon for patients to receive an inconsistent experience at a dental practice. Sometimes patients aren't asked to schedule their next appointment before leaving. Perhaps a patient should have been asked to sign a consent form, but they didn't receive it. How often do copays forget to be collected? SmartAssist helps practices ensure that for every appointment, they've completed the following and more:
- Collecting payments
- Updating medical history
- Entering progress notes
- Updating patient contact information
- Checking insurance eligibility
- Completing HIPAA and consent forms
- Scheduling next appointment
LEARN MORE ABOUT SMARTASSIST
SmartAssist is a safeguard for practices of all sizes to ensure that tasks are completed while the patient is still in the office. With SmartAssist, practices can deliver a consistent and repeatable process for each and every appointment. View our webinar to learn more about how SmartAssist can help your dental practice.
ABOUT PLANET DDS
Planet DDS is a solutions company for dental practices. Through its innovative solutions, including cloud-based practice management and imaging software, Planet DDS helps clients improve the efficiency and economics of their dental practices.
Planet DDS was the first to the cloud with its top-rated practice management solution, Denticon. Its all-in-one, cloud-based Denticon software is the go-to solution for dental practices of all sizes. Denticon's robust capabilities include patient-facing features, patient communications, analytics, and revenue cycle management.
Planet DDS recently acquired Apteryx Imaging, a company with over 20-years of experience providing dental health professionals with advanced diagnostic imaging software. Planet DDS continues to lead in the cloud-software space, now also offering Apteryx XVWeb, a cloud-based imaging software that delivers state-of-the-art clinical image capture, visualization, analysis, backup, and secure data sharing to dentists and oral health specialists.
Trusted by both top DSOs and single location offices looking to scale, Planet DDS offers robust, comprehensive solutions for practices of all sizes. Planet DDS has successfully converted thousands of dental practices from legacy desktop software to the cloud.
To learn more about Planet DDS and Denticon, visit https://www.planetdds.com/.
