RADNOR, Pa., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goliath Technologies, a leader in end-user experience monitoring and troubleshooting software, announced today new software with embedded intelligence and automation that will alert IT Pros of remote worker performance issues and visualize root cause for faster resolutions. Additionally, new end user forensic and experience analytics are available to support objective IT performance benchmarking and management reporting.
Most monitoring solutions focus on alerting and reporting on individual IT elements (storage, network, servers, database), lacking end-to-end visibility into end user experience. As a result, when the pandemic hit and remote working surged, IT had no visibility into the overall user experience of their home workers working on Citrix or VMware Horizon. By listening to clients, Goliath quickly realized IT Pros needed a better way to anticipate remote worker performance issues, troubleshoot and prove root cause when problems did occur, and document overall performance to share with management, vendors, and other internal IT teams.
"As a managed service provider, one of the greatest challenges in supporting end users, is lack of data to understand their performance. Historically we have been reliant on subjective surveys and point-in-time feedback which are imperfect and highly inaccurate," shares Brian Diamond, CEO of LANStatus. "Goliath automatically collects, correlates, and interprets end user experience data for us. By doing so, we have objective evidence that enables us to quickly isolate root cause of issues and ultimately reduce resolution times."
Goliath's newest software includes embedded intelligence and automation that helps IT Pros support their remote workers on Citrix and VMware Horizon, with new:
- Proactive alerts to inform IT of performance issues before end users are impacted.
- Visual indicators to help IT Pros interpret performance metrics and compare them against industry standards.
- Microsoft Teams Module that will alert on performance issues and automatically remediate.
- End User Experience Scorecard that benchmarks end user experiences against industry best practices.
"When the pandemic hit and remote working surged, most IT Pros had no way to measure and report on remote worker experience," says Goliath CMO Stacy Leidwinger. "With our new End User Experience Scorecard, IT Pros can now easily measure and compare their employee experience working from home against industry best practices. Now management has access to objective data to determine if performance is degrading and negatively impacting the quality of work."
As teams continue to work remote, and organizations begin to plan transitions to hybrid working environments, it becomes even more necessary for IT to be able to have complete visibility into end user experience. This is not possible without software that is purpose-built for monitoring, troubleshooting, and documenting end user experience issues.
About Goliath Technologies
Goliath Technologies enhances end-user experience by enabling proactive IT. Our end-user experience management, monitoring, and troubleshooting products leverage embedded intelligence and automation to proactively identify events and conditions that cause performance issues and resolve them automatically with self-healing capabilities before end users are impacted. Armed with our portfolio of software solutions, IT Pros can deliver a seamless end-user experience regardless of where workloads, applications, or users are located. Customers include Universal Health Services, Ascension, CommonSpirit Health, Penn National Insurance, American Airlines, Liberty Mutual, Bell Canada, Xerox, HCL, and others. Learn how we Power Proactive IT at goliathtechnologies.com.
