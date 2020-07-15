Beastie Boys, Bob Marley, Coldplay, Michael Jackson and Queen channels to Launch at Noon ET for 30 days The Prince Channel returns through August 13 Each Dedicated Artist Channel, Authorized and Produced In Cooperation With The Artists and Their Teams, Features Career-Spanning Hits, Rare Recordings, Interviews, and More Limited-run channels to include guest hosts including Akon, Beck, Big Boi, Carlos Santana, Catherine Zeta-Jones, CeeLo Green, Cypress Hill, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Foo Fighters (Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins), Michael Rapaport, Rosie Perez, Sean Lennon, Shawn Mendes and more Click HERE to download individual channel logos through 7/21/20.