HAYWARD, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Predicine, Inc. today announced results from a prostate cancer liquid biopsy study evaluating the landscape of genomic alterations in 231 patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) from US and Australian cohorts.
The study demonstrated the robust sensitivity and clinical utility of Predicine's cfDNA liquid biopsy assay for detecting CNVs in the PTEN-PI3K-AKT pathway in mCRPC patients. It also found that concurrent CNVs in the PTEN-PI3K-AKT and AR pathways portend poor survival, and identifying this high-risk patient subset for dual AR/Akt inhibition may optimize precision treatment with Akt inhibitors. The study, "Plasma Cell-Free DNA Profiling of PTEN-PI3KAKT Pathway Aberrations in Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer," was published online in JCO Precision Oncology, a journal of American Society of Clinical Oncology.
Metastatic prostate cancer is characterized by recurrent gene copy gains and deletions. In particular, PTEN copy number loss is found in 40-60% of the patients. PTEN status is often measured using tissue biopsy. However, blood-based non-invasive detection of PTEN loss has historically been challenging, thus representing an unmet medical need for patient care and clinical drug development. This study showed that using the Predicine cfDNA liquid biopsy assay, plasma cfDNA can be used to determine copy number status in mCRPC and may be a highly valuable tool for identifying millions of patients suitable for precision treatment with PTEN-PI3K-AKT pathway inhibitors.
"The use of liquid biopsy to detect PTEN copy number loss in mCRPC helps facilitate and optimize patient selection for targeted treatment with Akt inhibitors in mCRPC," said Dr. Shidong Jia, Founder and CEO at Predicine. "With Predicine's next-generation liquid biopsy platform to decipher genomic insights especially gene deletion, we are able to identify nearly half of prostate cancer patients that may benefit from targeted therapy. Predicine was founded to address this unmet medical need. No patients should be left behind."
The publication can be found online at: https://www.predicine.com/publications/
About Predicine
Predicine is a molecular insights company in Silicon Valley that is committed to advancing biomarker-driven precision medicine. Predicine has developed a breakthrough cell-free DNA and cell-free RNA based liquid biopsy technology for non-invasive cancer profiling, disease monitoring, assessing minimal residual disease, and early cancer detection. The company has launched a portfolio of blood-based and urine-based assays for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Through its CLIA and CAP facilities in the US and China, Predicine partners with leading biopharma companies and hospitals to support global clinical trials and personalized cancer care. Further information is available on the company's website, http://www.predicine.com. Stay in touch on LinkedIn or on Twitter @Predicine.
Media Contact
Annie Chen, Predicine, +1 (650) 300-2188 Ext: 102, achen@predicine.com
SOURCE Predicine