- IT professionals are 3X more concerned about the security of company financials and intellectual property than their home security - 78 percent of organizations use more than 50 discrete cybersecurity products to address security issues; 37 percent use more than 100 cybersecurity products - Organizations who discovered misconfigured cloud services experienced 10 or more data loss incidents in the last year - Only 8 percent of IT security executives state that they fully understand the cloud shared responsibility security model - 87 percent of IT professionals see AI/ML capabilities as a "must-have" for new security purchases