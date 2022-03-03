MCDONOUGH, Ga., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A recent study by Victor R. Lange published in the Annals of Medicine and Surgery identifies a clear link between the use of forced-air patient warming (FAW) systems and an increase in surgical site infections (SSIs).
The importance of reducing patient hypothermia during surgical procedures is well known. It helps improve patient outcomes and mitigates surgical site infections. Forced-air warming is a commonly used method to maintain normothermia in patients. However, a study by healthcare epidemiologist and clinical research expert, Victor R. Lange, PhD, has shown that even when properly managed, FAW units may contribute to greater bacterial load in the surgical environment. The study demonstrated that 42.5 percent of samples collected in settings where FAW units were used exceeded the minimum accepted pathogen levels. In summary, the use of FAW increases the chance of SSIs.
"We recognized the problems associated with forced-air patient warming early on," says Eric Howard, Vice President and General Manager TECHStyles, Encompass Group. Thirty years ago, Encompass revolutionized patient warming with the original Thermoflect® heat-reflective technology. "In developing Thermoflect, patient safety was our primary goal. It still is. With our new Nova™ patient warming blanket, we have introduced the next generation of patient warming."
Nova's patented technology combines a unique Thermoflect heat-reflective fabric exterior layer with a proprietary carbon heating layer–managed by an external control panel–to warm patients without air movement. It works by banking a patient's heat before surgery and maintaining normothermia throughout the surgical process. This helps reduce the infection risks associated with forced air warming systems. And, with no moving parts, Nova is silent, eliminating a potential distraction in the OR. Nova was designed with both caregivers and patients in mind: It's simple to apply and stays in place. The controller unit is easy to operate. And Nova doesn't generate excess heat, so patients stay warm while clinicians remain cool.
"The many benefits of maintaining patients' normothermia throughout the perioperative process are widely acknowledged. But patient safety must always be paramount," says Eric Howard. "And now, with Nova, clinicians have a new and better way to help patients do better."
About Victor Lange
Victor R. Lange, PhD, JD, MSPH, ICP, CRC, CRA, is a Healthcare Epidemiologist and Clinical Research Expert and Director of Quality / Risk Management / Infection Prevention at AHMC – Greater El Monte. Victor is respected for his research and leadership in the field of Infection Prevention, presenting and publishing nationally on the subject. He holds a Doctorate degree from the University of London – School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, a Juris Doctorate of Law from William Howard Taft University, and a Master of Science in Public Health from the University of Texas.
About Encompass Group
Encompass is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of reusable textiles, professional apparel, and disposable and single use medical products. Encompass believes that every patient, resident, caregiver, and family member should feel safe and comfortable in today's healthcare environments. The way Encompass enhances the healthcare experience is by developing innovative products that are reliably delivered and cost effective for all providers. The markets we serve include Acute Care, Long-Term Care/Senior Care, Retail Health Care Apparel, Hospitality, and Government Operations.
