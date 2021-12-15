SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caspio, the leading platform for building enterprise cloud applications without coding, today released a study revealing the pivotal role that no-code and low-code development is playing in accelerating digital transformation efforts at scale.
The study titled "Accelerate Business Transformation and Growth With Low Code", conducted by Forrester Consulting and commissioned by Caspio, surveyed U.S. executive decision-makers on their application development priorities and challenges in 2021. For the purposes of the study, "low-code" refers to both no-code and low-code platforms offering visual application development tools suitable for business professionals. The data shows that organizations using low-code platforms were twice as likely to describe their business as growing post-pandemic.
According to the Forrester study, "The global pandemic served as a clear turning point, shining a spotlight on issues that had long simmered beneath the surface — ultimately mandating the pursuit of digital literacy as a core competency in many business functions. Those who leveraged low-code solutions to optimize business processes were able to adapt and even excel during this turbulent period. Those that didn't struggled to survive."
Key findings include:
- Nearly 80% of business leaders agree that the pandemic exposed gaps in their organization's overall cloud readiness.
- 80% of organizations recognize they need to digitize more, and 60% believe that low-code development platforms can help them digitize processes more efficiently. Only 4% had no plans to implement low-code solutions.
- 96% report that obstacles hold them back in their digital transformation efforts, with "strained or insufficient technical resources" cited as the top challenge.
- Low-code adopters are not only better equipped to survive uncertainties, they are also positioned to grow and thrive.
"We believe this study demonstrates the importance of no-code application development as a business transformation accelerator, as well as its role in disrupting the software industry," said Frank Zamani, Founder and CEO of Caspio. "As the pace of technological change continues to accelerate, and the digital divide further widens, everyone must be empowered to create digital solutions in order to compete and thrive. Caspio makes that happen and we will continue to lead the market by providing innovative no-code solutions that empower the masses," he concluded.
To download a complimentary copy of the study, visit: https://go.caspio.com/forrester-opportunity-snapshot-2021.
About Caspio
Caspio was founded on the simple idea of empowering anyone to build custom web applications without having to write a single line of code or procure IT infrastructure. For more than two decades, Caspio has pioneered the no-code movement remaining true to its founding principle and today powers business applications for 15,000 customers in 150 countries, ranging from global corporations and government agencies, to universities, nonproﬁts and small businesses. To learn more about Caspio's leading no-code platform, visit http://www.caspio.com.
