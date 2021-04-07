NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Tradition Media is excited to announce the acquisition of 4 spectacular wallscapes in Portland, OR, from Onsite Advertising.

New Tradition now has a total of 5 high-impact advertising units in prime Portland neighborhoods: in Goose Hollow (including reads to West Burnside), at the entrance to the lively and historic Pearl District, and in East Portland at a key choke point for vehicular traffic when entering the city's downtown core via the Morrison Bridge.

"New Tradition is thrilled to expand our footprint in the vibrant city of Portland," Bret Richheimer, Chief Operating Officer of New Tradition, said. He added, "We are excited about this chapter of our growth story, and we continue to pursue additional top-tier inventory in the most attractive media markets in the US."

About New Tradition

Founded in 2010, New Tradition is a premium Out-of-Home media company, specializing in best-in-class inventory across the country. New Tradition help brands stay top-of-mind, targeting consumers while they are on the go, in the areas they live, work, and play. New Tradition works side-by-side with some of the top brands and agencies, helping deliver exceptional campaigns utilizing our premium large format, lifestyle center and transit media. New Tradition's iconic inventory includes One Times Square and other marquee assets in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Boston, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Portland, Seattle, Washington DC, San Francisco, and Las Vegas.

Media Contact

Emily Bennett, New Tradition Media, +1 (516) 661-5660, emily@newtradition.com

 

SOURCE New Tradition Media

