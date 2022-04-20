DataWeave and JQ Transformations Smooth Switch to Open Source Integration
RALEIGH, N.C. and GENEVA, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TriggerMesh, a cloud native integration platform provider, today announced two new open source data transformations that help MuleSoft customers modernize applications by reusing their DataWeave Spells cloud-natively. The new transformations, JQ and DataWeave, are generally available for production use and can be downloaded free of charge from the TriggerMesh GitHub repository.
Concurrent with these new data transformations, TriggerMesh also improved its existing XSLT transformation to take advantage of Knative autoscaling. The open source integration leader also enhanced IBM MQ metrics reporting to provide cleaner integration to Prometheus.
"Enterprise customers are looking to cap MuleSoft costs and speed the transition to cloud native integration. But they need solutions that meet them where they are and work with all their existing heritage systems like mainframes and IBM MQ. The new transformations and enhancements in this release will help these enterprises save money with minimum switching costs and also deliver the visibility they need," said Sebastien Goasguen, TriggerMesh Co-Founder and Head of Product.
About TriggerMesh
TriggerMesh simplifies building event-driven applications using data and events from any platform and cloud service. Applying the concepts of "infrastructure as code" to application integration, cloud operators and DevOps practitioners use TriggerMesh to build event-driven integrations. TriggerMesh accelerates time to value, codifies application and data flows in an enterprise platform, and supports the move to an event-driven enterprise.
Media Contact
Ray George, TriggerMesh, 9196781559, ray@triggermesh.com
SOURCE TriggerMesh