MILWAUKEE, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New View Strategies celebrates their return to in-person learning with the addition of seven in-person classes and five online classes to their fall schedule. Their evolving schedule now includes a total of 12 classes covering their most popular topics, including multiple classes for Controllers and CFOs, Production / Operations Planners and Managers, and Supply Chain / Warehouse Managers using Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and Dynamics NAV. Classes on Microsoft Dynamics GP and Power BI are also offered. Registration is open and early bird discounts of $400+ are available.
"Our whole team is thrilled with the resurgence of interest in training this year," commented Mark Rhodes, Chief Strategy Officer with New View. "Companies are feeling the pressure to drive more efficiencies and capabilities from their Business Central / NAV system, and as they're starting to plan for 2022, they are recognizing that investing in training uncovers invaluable opportunities." Mark continued, "We know a lot of people are eager to return to in-person classes. Participants find it much easier to focus on the content without the distractions of their office, and they appreciate the networking connections formed. I cannot wait to be in class again."
New View's in-person classes are scheduled in Houston just prior to the Community Summit conference, allowing conference attendees to easily extend their learning. However, registration is separate from the conference, so local customers or those willing to travel can attend training alone. The classes for Business Central / NAV users will be taught in Business Central, but Dynamics NAV customers are encouraged to attend as the content will be equally applicable.
The addition to the schedule of classes focused on Dynamics GP and Power BI represents the first time New View Strategies is partnering with instructors to cover applications besides Business Central / NAV. Subject matter experts and long-time instructors Amber Bell and Belinda Allen will each lead two classes in Houston. For GP customers, classes will be offered on month-end closing and bank reconciliation, and on leveraging the SmartList Builder tool. For those interested in learning Power BI, one-day quick start classes will be offered -- one for users, and one for partners.
The scheduled in-person classes complement the ongoing variety of classes offered online by New View. Currently five classes are offered online through September, with more to be scheduled for the remainder of 2021. For classes not yet scheduled, Business Central / NAV customers can register on a waiting list for their desired class and be notified when the requested class is scheduled. All classes (in-person and online) are CPE eligible, for those seeking continuing education credits.
To see the fall schedule of in-person classes visit https://getyournewview.com/houston/, and to review the online classes visit https://getyournewview.com/training-palooza/.
About New View Strategies
New View Strategies is the go-to source for actionable training and process efficiency in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central (BC) and Microsoft Dynamics NAV (NAV). We believe that every company can benefit from increased efficiency and higher utilization of their ERP software and that it's possible to have fun while learning exactly how to do that. With 65 Boot Camps and classes, targeted assessments, and subscription-based services, we help you solve challenges and drive true operational improvements. Visit http://www.getyournewview.com to see our range of training classes, custom training options, and consulting services.
About Belinda Allen
Belinda Allen is a Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) for Power BI. Belinda is currently a Microsoft Power Platform (Certified) Trainer (MCT), Speaker, and the Co-Author of 2 books on Business Intelligence and Microsoft Dynamics GP. Belinda focuses on the Microsoft Power Platform and happily wears the title #CitizenDeveloper. All of Belinda's blogs and notes can be found on https://www.MsBelindaAllen.com.
About Amber Bell
Amber Bell has been training users to get the most out of Microsoft Dynamics GP for over 20 years. She started her company Training Dynamo LLC with the goal of improving Microsoft Dynamics GP training, documentation, and support. Amber has written 2 GP Workbooks that are used by GP Users, Partners and Consultants around the world. She has also served on several Dynamics GP event planning and credentialing committees. For more information about Amber and to access free GP Tips and Tricks visit http://www.trainingdynamo.com.
