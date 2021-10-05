NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anytime Pediatrics, the only pediatric-specific telemedicine solution, has radically refashioned nurse triage and after-hours care—enabling pediatricians to reduce costs tied to antiquated after-hour processes, prevent patient loss to retail clinics and urgent care, and gain time and revenue back on evenings and weekends.
"As we thought about ways to improve pediatric patient engagement, we realized there was an opportunity to transform how most practices handle after-hours care," said Angie Connors, Chief Operating Officer of Anytime Pediatrics. "Our new nurse triage solution replaces out-of-date after-hours care technology, like answering services, faxes, and voicemail, with a dynamic telehealth platform that converts more after-hours calls to billable visits and reduces practice leakage."
With Anytime After Hours, pediatric practices can now conduct virtual nurse triage visits to visually see and better assess patient needs and care. The team of triage nurses use Schmitt-Thompson protocols, are board certified, and licensed in the state they are providing services. The nurses also have a minimum of five years emergency room and pediatric triage experience. With this level of experience combined with a telehealth solution, patients are more likely to stay connected to their primary care and referral rates to the emergency department are reduced to 5% compared to the national average.
Retain Patients and Increase Revenue
"Anytime After Hours keeps your patients connected to your practice instead of them having to go to retail clinics, urgent care, or the emergency room when your office doors are closed," said Marty Callahan, President of Anytime Pediatrics. "According to our data results, by seeing one patient a night with our virtual nurse triage solution, pediatric practices can add over $27,000 in revenue each year."
Pediatricians have complete control and options on how they want to provide after-hours care and can choose the hours for their practice's nurse triage coverage, determine availability for video visits, and customize patient routing to a provider from their practice, a partner of choice, or schedule a later visit.
This flexibility reduces your team's after-hours workload and lowers costs tied to after-hours staffing, all while providing the convenience and access to care that your patients want. To learn more and see Anytime After Hours in action, visit the website to schedule a demo today.
ABOUT ANYTIME PEDIATRICS
Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Anytime Pediatrics was founded in 2016 for pediatric clinicians by a pediatrician and pediatric practice administrator—with the mission of advancing innovation that strengthens the patient-clinician relationship and elevates pediatric care. With both its experienced pediatrician and pediatric practice management leadership, the innovative technology company is a pioneer in virtual healthcare that has grown to serve thousands of pediatric clinicians nationwide and hundreds of thousands of children. For more information, visit http://www.anytimepediatrics.com.
