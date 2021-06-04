FREMONT, Calif., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visioneer, a leader in capture workflow & digital transformation software announces Visioneer VAST Network© technology, a broad solution for the rapidly-changing document management and security requirements of today's "working from anywhere" distributed workforce. This new technology provides a comprehensive scanner software architecture that provides secure, shared document capture for the networked, cloud and mobile environments of today's digital workplace.
Traditional scanners required a single-user, USB-PC tethered approach, insufficient for today's distributed workplace. Visioneer VAST Network© removes these limitations by providing multi-user walk-up scanning and scanner access to anyone with a PC on a company network, Internet/cloud and mobile devices. Applications such as patient intake in healthcare, government client services, or virtual worker access via the Internet significantly broaden paper-to-digital availability with this new technology.
Visioneer VAST Network© consists of several software components, and is an extended implementation of TWAIN Direct©, an open-source, zero footprint image acquisition protocol to drive secure network scanning devices via web-based or local network client applications, removing the requirement for a PC-based local driver. An optional second level of security for scanned images provides for signing and private-key or password-based AES encryption (up to 4096 bit), applied through the Visioneer Network Scanner Manager web administration tool. Aside from customers using local company networks, Visioneer VAST Cloud Server provides secure scanning via the Internet, connecting user credentials and specific scanner access.
"The ability to share, secure document capture across a company network or the Internet, from any device with Visioneer VAST Network© is an exciting new path for our users," says Walt Thinfen, CEO of Visioneer, Inc. "This new technology is another step forward in our goal to simplify and improve the digital capture needs of our customers today and into the future."
Documents can be scanned from Visioneer® OneTouch© and Capture SE applications, other TWAIN or WIA-compatible PC applications, as well as any TWAIN Direct© custom local network, cloud or mobile application. TWAIN Direct supports all major operating systems and provides open-source SDKs for developers and system integrators. Future Visioneer VAST Network© architecture elements will include sharing for non-networked scanners, mobile applications, and partnerships with TWAIN Direct© application developers.
This technology is available today for Xerox© D70n Scanner, and will be available on select Xerox© and Visioneer© scanners in the future. Learn more on Visioneer VAST Technology© at http://www.visioneer.com/VAST. TWAIN Direct© information is at http://www.twaindirect.org.
About Visioneer, Inc.
Visioneer, Inc. is a leader in integrated document capture solutions, accelerating digital transformation for business and government clients. Offering a broad range of software-enabled hardware products, Visioneer's intelligent scanning software technology helps customers to improve workflows and increase productivity by unlocking the valuable information trapped in paper. Learn more at http://www.visioneer.com and http://www.xeroxscanners.com.
Xerox® is a trademark of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.
Visioneer® and OneTouch® are trademarks of Visioneer, Inc. Visioneer VAST Network© is a copyright of Visioneer, Inc. Visioneer is an authorized trademark licensee of Xerox.
TWAIN Direct© is a copyright of the TWAIN Working Group.
